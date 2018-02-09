DecisionDatabases.com announces a new report “World Polyimide (PI) Market Research Report 2022 (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc)” added to its database. The report provides key statistics on the current state of the industry and other
analytical data to understand the market.
Polyimide (PI) market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.
Global Polyimide (PI) Market: Product Segment Analysis
• Aliphatic (linear polyimides)
• Semi-aromatic
• Aromatic
Global Polyimide (PI) Market: Application Segment Analysis
• Automotive Applications
• Coating Applications
• Electrical/Electronic Applications
Global Polyimide (PI) Market: Regional Segment Analysis
• USA
• Europe
• Japan
• China
• India
• South East Asia
The Players mentioned in our report
• DuPont
• SABIC
• Evonik Fibres
• Kaneka Corporation
• Saint-Gobain
• Taimide Technology
• Solvay
• SKCKOLONPI
• Mitsui Chemicals
• Ube Industries
Major Points in Table of Contents
Chapter 1 About the Polyimide (PI) Industry
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape
Chapter 3 World Polyimide (PI) Market share
Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Company Profiles
Chapter 6 Globalisation & Trade
Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers
Chapter 8 Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries
Chapter 9 World Polyimide (PI) Market Forecast through 2022
Chapter 10 Key success factors and Market Overview
