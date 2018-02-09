Piston principle that employs the mechanism of reciprocating engines, pumps, gas compressors, etc. are used for various purposes like compressing and ejecting contents within the container. In this article piston cans market is discussed particularly from the viewpoint of the packaging industry and its application in other industries including automotive, agrochemicals, personal care, pharmaceuticals, etc.

Piston cans market is characterized by product types such as aluminum, plastic, steel, etc. and has huge applications in the packaging industry. Key market dynamics of the packaging industry and aerosol cans market drive the piston cans market such as the requirement of lightweight and flexible formats to reinvent product packaging.

Aerosol cans hold contents under pressure especially of viscous nature and release them as spray and use propellant gasses for this purpose. These cans have spray valve attached which allows the contents to be released.

Piston cans allow disbursement of the product importantly of viscous nature without letting it mix with propellant substances that are used in other type of aerosol cans. They allow consistent flow and reduce any retention of contents.

The evolution of piston cans market can be attributed to use of piston barrier system in aerosol cans. Employing dispensing mechanism in a container has been used for centuries, especially using gaseous substances under pressure. This technology has led to use of greenhouse gasses as propellants for dispensing the contents. Growing awareness of environmental effects from greenhouse gasses has led to airless packaging come into picture in recent times. Piston cans are a type of airless aerosol packaging cans. The piston cans used in despising the product within the can are beneficial in maintaining purity, allowing a consistent flow of contents, and minimizing product retention within the container.

Market Dynamics of Piston Cans

A key diver of piston cans market has been the compelling need to reinvent packaging of products. The rise in level of disposable household income in emerging markets has led to the retail industry experiencing an upward trend compelling fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies to increasingly focusing on reinventing packaging. Piston cans allow the product to be packaged in portable, lightweight and recyclable cans.

The growth of piston cans market will have to tackle the challenge of environmental regulations and high prices. Similarly, rapid development of technology used in packaging can disrupt the demand for piston principle in dispensing content from aerosol cans.

The major players in piston cans market are EXAL Corporation, Ultramotive, Crown, Ball Corporation, BWAY Corporation, Zima, CCL Containers.