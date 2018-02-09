Pet Food Packaging Market Information by Product Type (Bags, Metal Cans, Boxes & Cartons and Others) by Packaging Material Type (Paper & paperboard, Plastic and others) by Food Type (Dry Food, Wet Food, Chilled & Frozen food and Pet treats) by Animal type (Dog food, Cat food, Fish food and Others) and by Region – Forecast to 2021

Synopsis of the Pet Food Packaging Market:

The market for pet food packaging is induced by the change of lifestyle of people across the globe along with increased spending. With the change in lifestyle, the pet adoption rate has gone up which further fuels the demand for quality pet food. The owners are spending more on their pets to provide them with quality packaged food to ensure a healthy and nutritious meal for their pets. Furthermore the increased competition in the pet food market is also driving the market for packaging in the same sector.

Segments:

Pet Food Packaging Market is segmented on the basis of Product type, Packaging material type, Food type, Animal type and Region. On the basis of Product type, it is segmented as bags, metal cans, pouches, box & cartons and others. On the basis of Packaging material type, it is segmented as paper & paperboard, plastic and others. On the basis Food type, it is segmented as dry food, wet food, chilled & frozen food and pet treats. On the basis Animal type it is segmented as dog food, fish food, cat food and others. Additionally on the basis of Region, it is segmented as North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis of Pet Food Packaging Market:

North America dominates the Pet Food Packaging Market with its fast growing market worldwide. The increase in disposable income resulting in changing lifestyles and increased awareness towards pet adoption are key drivers in the region. It is followed by Europe and APAC which is expected to grow rapidly by 2027.

Key Players:

The key players of pet food packaging market report include- Amcor Limited, Mondi PLC, Sonoco Products Company Resources Inc., InterFlex Group, Constantia Flexibles GmbH, KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation, Huhtamäki OYJ, Aptar Group, Gateway Packaging Company, Ampac, Bemis Co. Inc., Reynolds Group Holding, Printpack Inc., and Ardagh Group.

