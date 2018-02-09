Market Scenario:

OSINT relies heavily on the open source data for the processing which is a raw, noisy and unstructured data which is easily accessible and can be retrieved and modified legally. Also the data is heavy in number. The biggest advantage of the Open source intelligence is the number of sources of data and its easy accessibility which gives rise to the analytics to play its part and filter out the useful, crucial and important data from the raw and noisy data. The market for the OSINT is increasing due to the advancements in analytics, like big data analytics, data analytics, text analytics, web analytics, and social media analytics. The data is available from a number of sources like Social media, Print media, digital media, articles, blog publications, online forums, videos, government reports, telephone directories, press conferences, journals, academic research papers, financial databases, patents, dissertation and newsletters. This data is openly available and legal to use. Other analytics such as behavioral analytics for customer experience for increasing the advertising, marketing, retention strategies. As huge amount of open data is available through the sources like social media and online surveys, it gets easy for the organizations to predict the behavior of the customers.

The Open Source Intelligence Market is segmented on the basis of security type, technology, application and by region. On the basis of security type, the segmentation is further divided into Human Intelligence, content intelligence, dark web analysis, link/network analysis, data analytics, text analytics, artificial intelligence and big data. Out of these, big data, text analytics and link/network analytics lead the market. This is majorly due to increased technological advancements and analytics in cyber space leading to increased threat of cyber-attacks, piracy, and other illegal practices. The cyber threats complexity has increased the targets on national infrastructure and many different organizations. It has become easy for the organizations to collect and utilize data from different sources.

On the basis of technology, the market for open source intelligence is divided into Big Data analytics, video analytics, text analytics, cyber security, web analysis, and social media analysis. Big data software lets OSINT provide useful and necessary support for an organization’s business strategies and intelligence.

The open source intelligence market is divided under North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa of region. The market is led by North America followed by Asia pacific. This majorly due to the increased cyber-attacks in U.S. Also due to the progressive innovation and growth in research and development the organizations in the U.S and Canada have adopted to the technology earlier than others. However the market growth in Asia pacific is expected to grow significantly.

Major Key Players:

Palantir Technologies (U.S.)

Expert System (Italy)

Exalead Dassault Systemes (France)

Thales Group (France)

CybelAngel (France)

Intrinsic Technologies (U.S.)

SAIL LABS Technology GmbH (Austria)

Digimind (U.S.), KB Crawl SAS (France)

Verint (U.S.), Recorded Future (U.S.),

Datalkz (UAE)

Intended Audience:

• Software providers

• Network Solutions providers

• Network security providers

• Consumer goods and retail units

• Logistics solutions providers

• Research firms

• Software investors

• Software Developers

• IT enablers

• Database providers

• Cloud service providers

• Wireless service providers

Segments:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of open source intelligence market into security type, technology, application, and region.

Security Type:

• Human Intelligence

• Content Intelligence

• Dark Web Analysis

• Data Analytics

• Text analytics

• Artificial intelligence

• Big Data

• Others

Technology:

• Big Data Software

• Video Analytics

• Text Analytics

• Cyber Security

• Web Analysis

• Social Media Analysis

• Others

Application:

• Military & Defense

• Homeland Security

• Private sector

• Public sector

• National security

• Others

Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

