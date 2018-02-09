Market Highlights

Low oil prices are negatively affecting the activities in many sectors of oil & gas industry, but decommissioning activity is set to increase in the environment of low oil prices due to the obsoletion of uneconomic platforms. Before the oil prices started falling, the global decommissioning market had been set for gradual growth. Further, ageing offshore infrastructure and increasingly stringent regulations drive investment, particularly in the two primary markets of the Gulf of Mexico and the North Sea.

Topside market is expected to grow at the highest rate.

Topside accounted for the largest market share of 55.65% in 2016, with a market value of USD 1,804.6 million and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.94% during the forecast period. Substructure was the second-largest market in 2016, valued at USD 806.8 million in 2016; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.58%.

Global Offshore Decommissioning Market is predicted to grow at approximately 6.93% by 2023

Key Players:

The major players operating in this market, who have adopted these strategies are

Tetra Technologies, Inc., (U.S.),

BP P.L.C. (U.K.),

Statoil ASA (Norway),

DNV GL (Norway),

TechnipFMC PLC (U.K.),

AF Gruppen ASA (Norway),

Ramboll Group A/S (Denmark),

Aker Solutions ASA (Norway),

Amec Foster Wheeler (U.K.),

John Wood Group Plc. (Scotland),

Claxton Engineering Services (U.K.),

Allseas group SA (Switzerland)

DeepOcean Group (Netherlands).

The offshore decommissioning market major is driven by the ageing offshore oil and gas infrastructure and the maturing oil fields. With the low prices of the oil, the maintenance of low production mature reserves is becoming more difficult. This in turn is driving the companies to accelerate their decommissioning activities for such oil and gas projects. The market is also driven by the strict rules and regulations and the stringent legal framework in all regions across the world.

Shallow Water segment is dominating the global offshore decommissioning market by application

The market has been segmented by applications, as shallow water and deep water. The applications of the offshore decommissioning in shallow water is expected to dominate the growth of the market. The offshore decommissioning in shallow water is less expensive as compared to deep water offshore decommissioning while the majority of the old and ageing offshore installations are in shallow waters.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global offshore decommissioning market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global offshore decommissioning market by its service type, application and region.

By Service Type

Well Plugging and Abandonment

Conductor Removal

Platform Removal

Others

By Application

Shallow Water

Deep Water Areas

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

