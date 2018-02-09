NORTHVALE, NEW JERSEY, USA – New Yorker Electronics and Innodisk have teamed up to supply end users with a complete spectrum of active and passive components for a wider range of applications.

Innodisk is a service-driven provider of industrial embedded flash and DRAM storage products and technologies, with a focus on the enterprise, industrial, aerospace and defense industries. Innodisk has its own firmware team and manufactures all of its products in its memory production facility. The entire production center was designed to maximize manufacturing efficiency and ensure the highest product quality. This allows Innodisk to respond quickly and accurately to deliver tailor-made solutions that are highly reliable.

Innodisk, a very unique player in the embedded flash and DRAM storage segment, is noted for its expertise in the customization of industrial embedded memory. Pairing with New Yorker Electronics, a global electronic components franchise distributor for 70 years, means a wider range of products are now readily available to a greater number of customers.

This relationship provides Innodisk with an established international distribution channel and robust eCommerce operation. For New Yorker Electronics, it means a very valuable extension to its current offerings of passive components. Customers will benefit from extraordinary ease of access to Innodisk’s vast product line of active components with the experience and responsiveness for which New Yorker Electronics is known.

New Yorker Electronics is a reliable source of passive components known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing. “We have always been able to provide a personalized service and availability in the passive arena that the giant distributors cannot offer,” said Sandy Slivka, CEO of New Yorker Electronics. “Working in tandem, we can now bring our brand of service and pricing to the world of active components, storage and semiconductors to offer end-to-end solutions for all customers.”

Innodisk’s storage products are fully compliant with aerospace and defense standards and its embedded flash and DRAM storage featuring InnoRobust® are specially designed for aerospace and defense applications. Similarly, New Yorker Electronics is an AS9210 and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of capacitors, resistors, semi-conductors, connectors, filters, inductors and more. It distributes to all types of customers but operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels.

New Yorker will be distributing the entire line of Innodisk Flash Storage, DRAM Modules and Embedded Peripherals – including Innodisk’s recently introduced “world’s smallest RAID 1 solution” which can achieve real-time synchronization of information to ensure service continuity.