Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Global Naphtha Market: Trends Analysis and Forecast 2023. The report presents analysis global as well as regional markets of Naphtha over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix given in the report provides key focus areas and investment areas the market players can focus on. The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

The global Naphtha market was dominated by the Asia Pacific region followed by the North American and European Naphtha market. On the basis of countries, the U.S., China and India led the global Naphtha market. The growing demand for Naphtha in the gasoline, petrochemicals industry and other end use industries application has played a major role in driving the Naphtha market across the globe. Similarly factors such as growing globalization leading to an increase in investments, new establishments for distillation process of naphtha and uses of Naphtha such as solvents & paint thinners, metal cleaner, and as feedstock for petroleum and plastic industries are some of the important factors responsible for the growth of the global Naphtha market.

Furthermore, increasing demand of gasoline globally is the prime factor driving the growth of naphtha market. Furthermore, growing demand for naphtha as a feedstock in petrochemical industry will also drive the global naphtha market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing demand of petrochemicals, primarily propylene and ethylene for the production of plastic will in turn drive the global naphtha market over the forecast period.

Naphtha is used for the applications such as chemicals, energy/fuels and others. The report identifies the largest application for which Naphtha are used. Among the geographies Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for the Naphtha market over the Forecast period from 2017 to 2023. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of the Naphtha market.

Moreover the report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand globally as well as regionally. Moreover, Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix (IGR- Growth Matrix) given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of Naphtha. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the Naphtha that will impact the demand during the forecast period.

The Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix (IGR- Growth Matrix) provided in this report highlights key investing markets in the world. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

The companies covered in the report include Shell Chemicals, British Petroleum, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Mitsubishi Chemical, Reliance Industries, Total SA, Indian Oil Corp., Novatek, Novachem, SABIC, Saudi Aramco, PetroChina Company Limited, Sinopec Corp., ADNOC and The Dow Chemicals Company.

