Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Global Monoethylene Glycol Market: Trends Analysis and Forecast 2023.The report presents analysis of global as well as regional markets of Monoethylene Glycol over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix given in the report provides key focus areas and investment areas the market players can focus on. The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

The global Monoethylene Glycol market was dominated by the Asia Pacific region followed by the North American and European Monoethylene Glycol market. On the basis of countries, the U.S., China and India led the global Monoethylene Glycol market. The growing demand for Monoethylene Glycol in the polyester resin, polyester fibres and chemical intermediates application has played a major role in driving the Monoethylene Glycol market across the globe. Similarly factors such as growing globalization leading to an increase in investments, new establishments for bio-based Monoethylene Glycols and properties of Monoethylene Glycol such as low freezing point, in-volatility and low corrosive activity are some of the important factors responsible for the growth of the global Monoethylene Glycol market.

Furthermore, the increasing demand of mono ethylene glycol in end use industries such as consumer goods, construction, automotive, pharmaceutical, textiles and chemical remains the key factor driving the growth of global mono ethylene glycol market. In addition, increasing use of mono ethylene glycol in polyester fibers and polyethylene terephthalate is likely to drive the growth of market. Furthermore, rapid urbanization and changing lifestyle of consumers especially in emerging economies such as China, India, Mexico and Brazil has been driving the polyethylene terephthalate, one of the key materials used in packaging sector which in turn is projected to boost the global monoethylene glycol market over the forecast period.

Monoethylene Glycol are used for the applications such as polyester resin, polyester fibres, antifreeze & coolants, chemical intermediates, heat transfer fluids and others. The report identifies the largest application for which Monoethylene Glycol are used. Among the geographies Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for the Monoethylene Glycol market over the Forecast period from 2017 to 2023. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of the Monoethylene Glycol market.

Moreover the report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand globally as well as regionally. Moreover, Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix (IGR- Growth Matrix) given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of Monoethylene Glycol. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the Monoethylene Glycol that will impact the demand during the forecast period.

The Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix (IGR- Growth Matrix) provided in this report highlights key investing markets in the world. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market strategies of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

The companies covered in the report include SABIC, The Dow Chemical Company, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Reliance Industries Limited, Nan Ya Plastics (Huizhou), Zhenhai Refining & Chemicals, BASF SE, ExxonMobil Corportion, Formosa Plastic Group, AkzoNobel, LyondellBasell, MEGlobal and Honam Petrochemical Corporation.

