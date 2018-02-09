Killeen, TX/2018: Mirrors can accentuate the overall look of your room and make it look more spacious. If you are looking for a pro to get mirrors installed in a professional, safe and economical manner, get in touch with Triple Crown Glass & Mirror. Located in Belton, it is a well renowned glass supply, service and installation company dedicated towards offering unmatched customer service at competitive prices.

The company offers glass and mirror products of superior quality and provides long lasting and aesthetically appealing products its customers. Their team of technicians possess extensive experience in commercial and residential installation, repair and replacement of glasses and mirrors.

Benefits Of Installing Mirrors

Makes small spaces appear larger

Reflect natural and artificial light, making a room appear brighter and warmer

Makes the room look more appealing

Functional and stylish

Uses Of Mirrors For Residential And Commercial Purposes

Can be used to add an interesting effect to entertainment spaces such as a wet bar or recreation room

They add to the aesthetic value of bathrooms and bedrooms as vanity mirrors

Useful in studios and gyms to provide a full body view

Save space by using them on closet doors

Give a fresh and modern appearance to bedrooms

Why Triple Crown Glass & Mirror

Specialists in mirror installation.

They aim at providing superior craftsmanship along with immense value.

The safety code requirements are complied with while installing mirrors.

Use of double-edged mirrors for maximum quality.

Provide exceptional customer service.

Offer professional services for mirror replacement in case of broken, spotted or streaked mirrors.

Highly recommended by previous customers.

Specialize in easy and convenient installation of mirrors.

Offer a variety of mirror options some of which include flat, basic mirrors, framed mirrors, mirrors with beveled edges or beveled wrapping, and much more.

For more details on mirror installation and replacement services or to schedule a quote, feel free to place a call at (254) 304 – 6112 or visit 3901 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 102, Killeen, Texas 76542. You can also log on to http://www.tcglassmirror.com