Global Military Robots Market Information Report by Platform (Airborne, Naval, Land-based), Application (Warfield, Firefighting, Metal Detector Vehicle, and others), by Payload (Sensor, Radar, and Weapon), and by Region – Global Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Military robots are machines that are controlled by remotes designed for military purposes. They have a number of advantages such as the capability to perform dangerous tasks. Military robots have become more reliable and efficient because of the advancements and upgrades in technology. They are also designed so as to carry out operations such as search & rescue and even for attacking the enemy. There has been an increase in the investment in military robots so as to strengthen their development and procurement.

Military robots market is expected to witness growth due to factors such as rising growth in efficient border investigation and common ISR functions. The rise in border investigation is aimed at making the military aware about any conflict. The global Military Robots Market is expected to account for USD 13.6 billion by 2023 with 9.5 % CAGR.

Study Objectives of Global Military Robots Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global military robots market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the global military robots market based on various tools such as Supply Chain Analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by platform, by application, by payload , and by region

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global military robots market.

Regional Analysis of Global Military Robots Market:

Europe is expected to witness the highest growth in military robots market during the forecast period as the manufacturers here have the knowledge of developing robots with built in speech and human machine interface. It has various innovation driven research institutes, offering education in robotics. Due to the innovation in technology of robotics, the market in Europe is expected to grow during the forecast period. North America is expected to be the second largest region in military robots market during the forecast period due to higher government spending in defense sector.

Key Players:

The key players in global military robots market are Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Northrop Grumman System Corp. (U.S.), General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), BAE Systems, Inc. (U.K.), AeroVironment Inc. (U.S.), and iRobot (U.S.), Boston Dynamics (U.S.), Thales Group (France), Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel), and Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc. (Turkey).

The report for Military Robots Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

