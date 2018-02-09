Marine technology has developed significantly over the years. It is related to marine science, technology, and instrumentation, which are also called maritime commerce. Marine instruments are essential for the study of oceanographic processes and marine sciences. Marine instrumentation is beneficial to determine the current position of marine vessels and define the direction, speed, etc. to arrive at the port or point of further decision making.

The marine instrumentation market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. In terms of types, the marine instrumentation market cab be divided into oil & gas instruments, marine sensors and systems, marine acoustic imaging, environmental instrumentation, and testing & measuring instruments. Oil & gas instruments include instruments from exploration to refinery, storage to distribution, and plant upgrade to new projects. Marine sensors & systems comprise long term observation and real time monitoring of underwater activities. Marine acoustic imaging includes a 360-degree acoustic imaging to further investigate the conditions of the underwater portion of a marine-based structure. Environmental instrumentation includes monitoring of water beneath the sea for rapid exploitation in sheltered coastal and inshore areas. Based on application, the marine instrumentation market can be divided into offshore energy & global infrastructure, aircraft information management, defense security & satellite communication, and machine learning & automation.

Identification of natural calamities such as tsunami and whirlpools is the major driver of the marine instrumentation market. Marine instrumentation is also used in developing underwater communication systems in laying subsea cables and subsea power & distribution systems. Marine instrumentation is also employed in studying seabed classification. It is used in shallow water model for the prediction of high-frequency ambient noise.

High cost of production and distribution of marine instruments is one of the restraints of the marine instrumentation market. Marine industry faces shortage of skills and tightening of regulations and complexity of offshore facilities and processes. Downtime and non-productivity time must be reduced in order to achieve economic benefits. New technological advancements and developments are emerging in order to lower marine instruments costs and prove more beneficial in reducing the downtime.

North America leads the global marine instrumentation market in terms of demand. This can be ascribed to the increase in oil & gas activities in offshore regions of the U.S. The marine instrumentation market has been expanding in countries in Asia Pacific such as India, China, and Japan due to the rise in maritime security activities, growth in offshore oil & gas production activities, and improvement in underwater communications. Demand for marine instrumentation is estimated to increase in countries in Europe such as the U.K., Germany, France, and Norway due to the growth in the oil & gas drilling activities in the North Sea, improvement of maritime security, and rise in protection of coastal borders. Countries in Latin America such as Brazil and Mexico are anticipated to witness an increase in demand for marine instrumentation activities due to rapid urbanization and rise in offshore oil & gas activities in the Gulf of Mexico. Demand for marine instrumentation in countries in Middle East & Africa is also likely to rise due to the increase in number of offshore oil & gas exploration and production activities and strengthening maritime boundaries.

