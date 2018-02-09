Market Highlights:

Machine control is used to accurately position earthwork machinery based on 3D design models and GPS systems, and thus help machine operators to control the position of a road grader’s blade. A control system can be defined as a system which manages commands, directs or regulates the behavior of other devices or systems.

The key drivers contributing to the growth of the Machine Control System Market are the rising demand for precision, enhanced productivity and optimized operations in the construction, transportation and agriculture sectors. Also, the growing need to eliminate the bulky earthworks from the construction sites is boosting the growth of the market. The machine control system offers increased efficiency and accuracy and they are widely used in applications such as job management, data management and theft detection.

However, the restraining factors hindering the growth of the machine control system market are high initial investments and dependency of advanced machine control systems on receiving satellite signals.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2016-2022 majorly due to rising industrialization in the developing countries such as India and China.

Major Key Players:

• include Leica Geosystems (Switzerland)

• Topcon Corporation (Japan)

• Trimble Inc. (U.S.)

• RIB Software AG (Germany)

• MOBA Mobile Automation AG (Germany)

• Andritz Ltd. (Austria)

• Belden Inc. (U.S.)

• Maximatecc (U.S.)

• Schneider Electric (France)

• Prolec Ltd. (U.K.)

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share especially in the countries such as India and China majorly due to the rising industrialization and urbanization as well as the increasing construction and transportation activities is propelling the growth of the market in this region..

Segments:

The Global machine control system market has been segmented on the basis of type, equipment, end-users and region. By type, the market has been bifurcated into total stations, gnss, laser scanners, airborne systems, gis collectors.

On the basis of equipment, the market can be segmented as excavators, dozers, graders, loaders, scrappers among others. On the basis of end-users the market can be segmented into construction, mining, agriculture, marine among others. Further, the market has been segmented into four regions which include- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

Study Objectives of Global Machine Control System Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global machine control system market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the global machine control system market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, equipment, end-users and region.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Intended Audience:

• Machine control system Manufacturers

• Distributors

• Research firms

• Consultancy firms

• Software Developers

• Vendors

• Semiconductor Manufacturers

