Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Electrical Submersible Pumps (ESPs) Market”

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/809

The rising demand for energy and depleting oil reserves have compelled producers to explore unconventional energy resources and deploy advanced technologies to leverage most from the existing resources. The adoption of novel technologies will thus enable them drill deeper into oil wells. Such incumbent trends will create attractive opportunities for the sales of electrical submersible pumps (ESPs).

global electrical submersible pumps market. The rising exploration and production activities across unconventional resources in North America is expected to bolster ESPs installation in the forthcoming years. Contrary to this, the continuously declining oil prices could have a negative influence on the market’s overall trajectory. Nevertheless, with the increasing oil sands production, Report expects the deployment of ESPs to significantly rise in the near future.

Global electrical submersible pumps market stood at US$10.65 bn in 2013. Exhibiting a CAGR of 5.29% between 2014 and 2022, the market is projected to reach US$16.75 bn by the end of 2022.

Onshore Segment Exhibits Highest ESP Installations Worldwide

Based on applications, the global electrical submersible pumps market can be bifurcated into offshore installations and onshore installations. Of these, the onshore segment exhibited the highest ESPs installations, thus holding over 76.16% of the market in 2013. However, the segment is expected to slowly lose its market share as offshore installations increase over the course of the forecast period. Emerging economies are likely to exhibit considerable expansion of the offshore industry.

Outlook Complete Report with Table of Content @ https://www.mrrse.com/electrical-submersible-pumps-market

In the onshore segment, the installation of ESPs is expected to surge in response to the commencement of shale projects in Argentina and China. Likewise, the increasing offshore oilfield discoveries across Europe, South and Central America, and the Middle East, will fuel the installation of ESPs in the offshore sector during the forecast period.

Rising ESP Installations in Russia to Seal Europe’s Dominance in Global Market

Regionally, Europe held the largest share of 59.8% in the global electrical submersible pumps market in 2013. Russia has emerged as the most lucrative market for ESPs in Europe. The increasing ESP installations in Europe is attributed to the rising demand from the offshore sector in Kazakhstan and the gradually declining oil production in the North Sea. Spurred by these factors, demand for artificial lifting systems is likely to increase in Europe.

Europe is expected to retain its position as the leading market for ESPs through the forecast period. The rising demand from oilfields in Russia, Kazakhstan, and the U.K. will seal Europe’s position as the market exhibiting the highest number of ESP installations.

In North America, the U.S. is expected to report the highest installation of ESPs in 2013. Besides this, the ESP producers are also expected to witness attractive opportunities in Canada and Mexico. Since many eminent oilfield services providers are domiciled in this region, TMR projects the ESP market in North America to rise at a positive pace through the forecast period. In Asia Pacific the ESP manufacturers are likely to gain from the expanding offshore industries in China, Malaysia, and Australia.

Have any Query? Ask our Expert @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/809

Schlumberger Limited, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Borets Company, LLC, and GE Oil & Gas have been identified as the top players in the global electrical submersible pumps market.

About Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE)

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of Market Research Reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact Us

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/

Read More Industry News At: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/