The master data management market has undergone tremendous advancement in the past few years. With the advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) the penetration of information technology across various industries has increased. Organizations have ramped up their investments in IoT technology. IoT offers a range of benefits to organizations in the sectors of cloud computing, big data analytics, and global networks. The global start up industry has grown hugely in the IoT sector. Also there has been a significant rise in the number of businesses conducted over the web over the past few years.

Moreover, increase in the number of connected devices globally has also been one key factor in promoting the growth of IoT market. Economies across the world foresee the economic benefits of IoT. Considering the direct proportionality of growth in IoT to need for data management, the growth of IoT is expected to drive the demand for master data management in organizations. Master data management can enable organizations to derive actionable insights from the IoT data generated. Master data management offers actionable analytical and predictive data to organizations in order to carry out their business operations effectively related to product and customer data. For product and customer centric industries, availability of effective and accurate master data is critical. Discrepancy in customer as well as product related data can cost any organization hugely in terms of time and money.

Therefore, the need to invest in effective master data management solutions has become vital for the success of any organization. Businesses today have to handle a large amount of data related to products and customers. Master data management focuses on managing product- and customer-related information through product data solutions and customer data solutions. Improper management of data can lead businesses to face loses in terms of money and time. Master data management serves as a central repository of master data, which is consolidated from various sources of data. Data-driven business operations rely hugely on master data. Master data management done correctly helps achieve risk management and regulatory compliance in organizations. Thus organizations consider investing in efficient data management and master data management solutions.

This report on the master data management market provides analysis for the period from 2014 to 2024, wherein 2015 is the base year and the period from 2016 to 2024 is the forecast period. Data for 2014 has been included as historical information. The report highlights the various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the said period. It also highlights the trends that prevail in the master data management market globally. The study provides a holistic perspective on market growth throughout the forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn) across regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LATAM).

This research report provides in-depth analysis of the master data management market, which is segmented on the basis of component, solution, and industry. The report provides cross-sectional analysis of the global master data management market in terms of market estimates and forecasts for all segments across regions.

The report profiles the major players of the master data management market. The company profiling includes an overview of the company with respect to parameters such as company details, market presence and segmentation by geography, key developments, strategy and historical roadmap, and revenue and operating profits. Major business strategies adopted by these players, their market positioning, and their recent developments have also been identified in the research report. This report also provides market positioning analysis of major players in the master data management market based on their 2015 revenues. The major players profiled in the report include Informatica, IBM Global Services, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Stibo Systems, Riversand Technologies, Tibco Software, Agility Multichannel, and EnterWorks Acquisition Inc.

The global market for Master Data Management (MDM) market has been segmented as follows:

Master Data Management Market: By Component

By Software

On Cloud

On Premise

By Service

Consulting

System Integration

Operations and Maintenance

Master Data Management Market: By Solution

Product Data Solution

Customer Data Solution

Multi-domain MDM Solution

Master Data Management Market: By Industry

Government

Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecommunications

Health Care

Energy and Utility

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Master Data Management Market: By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

