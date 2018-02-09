Wireless charging is one of the modern methods that has created a rage in the electronics sector. It uses electromagnetic field for transferring energy between two objects. The popularity of this technology has been significant and is accepted actively across consumer electronics. To study in-depth about the market for wireless charging, a new study has been added the vast database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). This research study is titled “Global Wireless Charging Market: Consumer Electronics Application Segment Projected to be the Most Attractive Segment Through 2024”, which highlights value chain and market dynamics concerning five key regions prompting growth of the market during the forecast period.

This intelligent report presents detailed information on the basis of quantity and quality considering each segments of the wireless charging market together with drivers, trends and different charging technologies which are developed and are accepted by consumers. Furthermore, the report also covers market strategies of leading market players as well as market sectors which are using this technology and are contributing to the growth of the market. Readers can access knowledge about Y-o-Y growth, absolute $ opportunity, together with wireless charging market size for the period 2017-2024.

The next section of the report presents market segmentation details. Based on component, the report is divided into transmitters and receivers. By application, consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive and industrial are seen as the prime divisions. Furthermore, based on technology, the concerned market is divided into inductive technology, radio frequency technology, resonance charging and others. Each of these segments has been studied on the basis of market value. Also, market attractiveness is another factor taken into consideration.

Geographically, the report drops light on the major regions, namely, North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MEA. For each of these regions, key trends, BPS analysis, Y-o-Y Growth Projections as well as Impact Analysis are discoursed in the report. The final section deals with the competitive landscape that discusses each of the prime players operating in the global wireless charging market. Company overview, key developments, key financial indicators, brand offerings and key strategies are studied for each of the mentioned players. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Powermat Technologies, Integrated Device Technology Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Energizer Holding, Inc.,Leggett and Platt Inc., WiTricity Corporation, ConvenientPower HK Limited, PowerbyProxi, are some of the market leaders assessed in this report. Further, tables and figures are also included in the report that strengthen the analysis to be made useful for the investors.

