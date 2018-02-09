The report on Automotive windshield Market by glass type (laminated glass and tempered glass), material type (thermoset material and thermoplastic material), position (front windshield and rear windshield) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Automotive windshield Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.07% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.
The recent report identified market that Asia-Pacific dominated the global automotive windshield market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the automotive windshield market worldwide.
The report segments the global automotive windshield market on the basis of glass type, material type, position and vehicle type.
Global Automotive Windshield Market by Glass Type
- Laminated Glass
- Tempered Glass
Global Automotive Windshield Market by Material Type
- Thermoset Material
- Thermoplastic Material
Global Automotive Windshield Market by Position
- Front Windshield
- Rear Windshield
Global Automotive Windshield Market by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicle
- Commercial Vehicle
Companies Profiled in the Report
- Nippon Sheet Glass
- Fuyao Glass Industry
- Xinyi Glass
- Asahi Glass
- Saint-Gobain
- Central Glass
- Shenzhen Benson Automobile
- Dura Automotive
- Guardian Industries
- Sisecam Group
