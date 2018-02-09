Global Minor Orthopedic Replacement Implants Market

The report titled “Minor Orthopedic Implants Replacement Market 2018”, provides a comprehensive analysis of minor orthopedic replacement implants market. This report covers an overview on orthopedic implant procedure, types of orthopedic implants, leading players in global orthopedic implants, increasing orthopedic diseases, orthopedic plates and orthopedic screws market, orthopedic soft tissue repair procedures and future of orthopedic replacement implants market over the coming years.

Industry Overview: Any orthopedic implant is procedure where a medical device replaces a missing joint or bone or to support any damaged bone. Majority of the orthopedic implants are designed using stainless steel and titanium alloys for strength. A plastic coating is provided on such materials which act as an artificial cartilage. Any orthopedic operation involving a surgical implementation of implant is known as internal fixation. The most common types of minor orthopedic medical implants are pins, rods, screws and plates that are used to anchor fractured bones while they heal. The global orthopaedic implants manufacturing market is geographically spread across EMEA, the Americas, and APAC. The leading competitors in the global orthopedic implants manufacturing market are Greatbatch, Paragon Medical, Orchid, and Tecomet.

Technological Advancements: The rise in aged population and technological advancements in medical sciences demand for more minor orthopedic implants across the globe. The minor orthopedic implants comprise of a wide array of designs. The increase in obesity patients and a rise in the number of minimally invasive orthopedic procedures demand for more minor orthopedic implants. Global orthopedic manufacturing market is expected to grow at a steady rate over the coming years. It was observed that the advancements in orthopedic implants manufacturing technology will play a major role in the growth of the market over the next few years. America accounts for a largest market share of orthopedic manufacturing devices.

The rising prevalence of degenerative joint diseases is the major factor that has a positive impact on the global orthopedic plates and orthopedic screws market. Orthopedic plates and screws are used by surgeons for fracture fixations in degenerative joint diseases. DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, and Zimmer Biomet are the leading global orthopedic plates and screws vendors. It was estimated that more than 78 million people above 18 years of age will be diagnosed with arthritis by the year 2040. Such increasing prevalence of diseases will drive the need for orthopedic plates and screws, encouraging the market growth. The Americas account for the major revenue shares of the orthopedic plates and orthopedic screws market with an increase in the prevalence of orthopedic-related medical conditions such as arthritis and hip and knee replacement surgeries. To reduce post-surgical complications, majority of the manufacturers are using titanium to develop orthopedic implants. The orthopedic plates and orthopedic screws market is highly competitive. The leading players are focusing on upgrading their technological expertise by developing titanium material locking or hybrid system plates. The leading vendors in the orthopedic plates and orthopedic screws market are DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet.

Medical researchers are focused on developing gene therapy for orthopedic soft tissue repair such as cartilage repair. Consumers are more interested in gene therapy which is identified as one of the key trends contributing towards the growth of the orthopedic soft tissue repair devices market. The presence of large number of manufacturers in the soft tissue repair market makes it highly competitive. The orthopedic soft tissue repair vendors rely on advanced technology and high-quality products to maintain their brand image and increase their revenue. The leading vendors in the orthopedic soft tissue repair market are Arthrex, Stryker, and Zimmer Biomet. The orthopedic soft tissue repair devices are utilized at the hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) and at physician’s office.

Future of the Minor Orthopedic Replacement Implants: Majority of the global population with advanced stage arthritis are opting for joint replacement surgeries to alleviate the pain, and to restore the joint movement. Young population are not advised for joint replacement surgeries because of the shelf life of the implants lasts only for 10 to 15 years. Technological advances, such as superior design of implants, advanced surgical methods helps the population with arthritis to undergo the surgical procedures. The leading players in minor orthopedic replacement implants manufacturing are Covenant Orthopedics, DePuy Synthes, Emerge Medical, Exactech, Integra, Ortho Direct USA, Orthosolutions, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Wright Tornier and Zimmer Biomet. It was estimated that the increase in the orthopaedic diseases will drive the minor orthopedic replacement implants market over the coming years.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

• Global Minor Orthopedic Replacement Implants Market

• Global Orthopedic Replacement Implants Forecast

• Global Minor Orthopedic Replacement Implants Market Analysis

• North America Orthopedic Replacement Market

• Europe Orthopedic Replacement Market

• Asia Orthopedic Replacement Market

• Middle East Orthopedic Replacement Market

• Global Minor Orthopedic Replacement Implants Market By Country

• Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market

• Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Analysis

• Orthopedic Plates And Orthopedic Screws Market

• Orthopedic Plates And Orthopedic Screws Market Analysis

• Global Orthopedic Replacement Implants technology trends

• Global Orthopedic Replacement cases

