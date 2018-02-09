The factors that are boosting the global mineral ingredients market include the increasing population and the impressive growth of the F&B industry during the past few years. Other factors that are driving the global mineral ingredients market include an increasing deficiency of mineral ingredients that causes many health complications and diseases in people. In addition, there is a growing health consciousness amongst the consumers both in the developed and emerging economies and this is leading to an increasing demand of functional foods, and this is giving a boost to the global mineral ingredients market. Besides, the mineral ingredients possess many beneficial health properties and they even help in working as an anti-ageing agents, and this is likely to act as a driving factor for the global mineral ingredients market. Also, rising urbanization, changing life style of people and a vast choice for the consumers in the form of various type of mineral ingredients also contributes to the growth of this lucrative market.

According to a recent study published by Fact.MR, the global mineral ingredients market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% in terms of volume during the forecast period, 2017-2026. By the end of 2026, an estimated US$ 930 Mn worth of mineral ingredients are pegged to be sold in the global market.

4 Insights on How Global Mineral Ingredients Market will evolve by 2026

1- Macro nutrients segment in the product type category is forecasted to exhibit a robust CAGR during the period of assessment and is estimated to reach a value of nearly US$ 720 Mn by the end of 2026. The macro nutrients segment was expected to account for more than two-third of the revenue share of the product type category by the end of the year 2017.

2- Infant formula segment in the application category is forecasted to exhibit a CAGR of 5.0% during the period of assessment and is likely to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 93 Mn by 2026 end. The infant formula segment was expected to account for more than one-tenth of the revenue share of the application category by 2017 end and is expected to lose market share during the forecast period.

3- The powder segment in the form category was forecasted to exhibit a robust CAGR during the period of assessment and is expected to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 650 Mn by the end of 2026. The powder segment was estimated to account for more than two-third of the revenue share of the form category by 2017 end.

4- The United States mineral ingredients market is likely to reach a value of nearly US$ 206 Mn and exhibit a moderate CAGR during the period of assessment from 2017 till 2026.

The report has also profiled leading manufacturers of automotive lubricants, which include, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH KG, Arla Foods amba, Minerals Technologies Inc., Albion Laboratories Inc., SEPPIC, AkzoNobel, Compass Minerals International Inc., Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd., and Caravan Ingredients Inc. These companies will be responsible for almost entire mineral ingredients produced in the world through 2026.

