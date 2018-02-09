MarketResearchReports.Biz has recently announced the Latest industry research report on: “Global IoT Market in Smart Farming” : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
Internet of things (IoT) refers to automated networks of computers, devices, and sensors that can process their own data. These Internet-connected systems gather data and communicate with external processes via onboard sensors, impacting businesses in every industry, including agriculture. The development in the technology of telecommunication devices and IoT, with the support of wireless sensors, is providing the growth momentum for the global IoT market in smart farming. The market is primarily growing in developed countries like the US, Japan, the UK and Germany due to limited farmlands and the need for maximum productivity. In developing countries like China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Poland, South Africa, and Spain, the market is expected to grow at a linear growth rate. IoT devices are being deployed in farm fields for monitoring the condition of moisture, weather, temperature, growth, and acidity. These devices and sensors are connected to the gateways, and the data is stored in the cloud and shared to the systems. The growth in cloud computing is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
Technavios analysts forecast the global IoT market in smart farming to grow at a CAGR of 10.94% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global IoT market in smart farming for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales and services market.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global IoT Market in Smart Farming 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Cisco
IBM
KaaIoT Technologies
Oracle
Trimble
Other prominent vendors
Virtus Nutrition
John Deere
Precision Planting
Accenture
AGCO
Auroras
CEMA
DigiReach
Libelium
Link Labs
Mouser Electronics
Postscapes
Pycno
SemiosBio Technologies
Senix
Senseye
Sensolus
SmartFarming
Softweb Solutions
Solution Analysts
Topcon Positioning Systems
Market driver
Reduction in cost of sensors
Market challenge
High initial capital cost for IoT integration in smart farming
Market trend
Big data in smart farming
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
