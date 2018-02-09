Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Docking Station Market“

Docking stations are used to plug electronic and mobile devices into common peripherals. They are hardware that help portable devices connect to various peripheral devices. Docking stations makes device connectivity user friendly. They have multiple slots for connectors, storage devices, and peripheral devices such as printers and monitors. Portable devices are transformed and a desktop-like feel is achieved with the help of a docking station. External monitors and keyboards increase ease-of-use. Docking stations help increase the productivity of employees by guaranteeing access to all the critical devices easily with reduced wiring. Docking stations are complementing strategies such as bring your own device (BYOD) and choose your own device (CYOD). The global docking station market was valued at US$ 4,204.7 Mn in 2013 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2014 to 2020, reaching US$ 6,018.6 Mn in 2020.

Changes in the work environment have resulted in the implementation of new policies, as employees work in the field or from their homes. Employees want to access all the important devices once they come back to their office desk without experiencing wiring problems. Docking stations provide easy access to all the devices within the office environment. An increasing number of enterprises globally are implementing BYOD policies to provide flexibility to their employees and increase employee satisfaction. Major docking station providers profiled in the report include Dell, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, ASUSTeK Corporation Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, StarTech.Com Ltd., and Targus Group International, Inc.

The global docking station market has been segmented on the basis of type, technology, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into laptop docking stations, hard drive docking stations, and mobile device docking stations. Increasing adoption of BYOD policies by enterprises worldwide is driving the docking station market. Based on technology, the docking station market is further segmented into wired docks and wireless docks. Wired docks is the major sector in the technology segment due to the low cost of purchase and superior connectivity. Also, according to application the docking station market is divided into residential and commercial segments.

North America led the docking station market in 2013, accounting for approximately 45% of the global market revenue; the region is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period from 2014 to 2020. The primary driver of the docking station market in North America is the wide adoption from the enterprise segment. Europe and Asia Pacific are anticipated to hold promising growth for the docking station market in the future.

