Dental equipment and imaging devices find applications in a dental office for diagnosis and treatment of various dental ailments. The Global Dental Equipment Market is primarily driven by advancements in diagnostics and treatment technologies. In addition, growing awareness about role of dentistry in aesthetics is encouraging growth of the market.

The global dental equipment and imaging market by products is classified into six categories, viz. dental radiology equipment, dental lasers, systems and parts, laboratory machines, hygiene maintenance, and other equipment.

Systems & parts market held majority share of the overall dental equipment and imaging market in 2011, owing to their wide range of applications in dental procedures. This was followed by dental radiology equipment whose market share was over 20% of the total market in 2011. Cone beam CT is the fastest growing product market due to its advantages over conventional x-ray equipment such as focused x-ray generation and lesser exposure of tissues. Dental lasers formed the smallest segment in dental equipment and imaging market owing to their recent introduction, however, they are expected to grow at a rapid rate. Dental lasers will be the fastest growing product segment with their increasing adoption in the dental offices. Dental lasers will increasingly find utility in dental surgeries owing to their advantages such as portability, and short healing time after surgery.

The overall dental equipment market is segmented into Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America and the rest of the world regions, on the basis of geography. The North America dental equipment market held majority of the market share in 2011. It was followed by the European market whose market share was calculated to be approximately 35% in 2011.

Some of the drivers for the North American dental equipment market are listed below:

According to WHO, the prevalence of dental caries is the highest in North America with a DMFT (Decayed, Missing, Filled Teeth) count of 2.35 among 12-year olds in 2011. DMFT measures the prevalence of dental disease and is an indicator of average number of diseased teeth in a mouth of the group under consideration. This explains the dental treatment need in the region and hence the equipment required to treat them. Therefore, it becomes a major factor for the surging dental equipment market in the region.

Furthermore, Americans spend about USD 2.75 billion on cosmetic dental procedures each year, according to the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD). Higher per capita income of the region enables the people to afford expensive cosmetic dental procedures. According to International Monetary Fund, the per capita income of USA and Canada were USD 48,328 and USD 50,496, respectively, in 2011.

Owing to low patient awareness levels and slower adoption of expensive and advanced technologies, the Asian dental equipment market will grow at a relatively slower rate in comparison to the developed North American and European dental equipment markets. The Asian dental equipment market will grow at a sluggish CAGR of 4.1% from 2012 to 2018.

