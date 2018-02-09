According to a new report Global Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Automotive Energy Recovery Systems market is expected to attain a market size of $69.3 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 30.4% during the forecast period.

To improve the functions of the automobile system, the automotive energy recovery system utilizes the otherwise wasted energy by braking pads into productive energy. The global automotive energy recovery system market is driven due to factors such as stringent vehicular emission rules & regulations, rise engine resizing trends, and stringent fuel economy standards.

By Product the market is segmented into regenerative braking system (RBS), turbocharger, and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR). In 2015, regenerative braking system registered highest revenue, and would be the leading product segment during the forecast period. The major factor that is driving the RBS segment is the rise in the number of electric vehicles & EVSE infrastructure, mostly in China, Japan, and the U.S. Also, the RBS market is expected to register highest growth rate during the forecast period. Turbocharger segment on the other hand, would register moderate growth rate due to rise in adoption of waste energy recovery system in passenger cars & commercial vehicles.

Based on the vehicle type, the market is segmented into two-wheeler, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Passenger cars held the largest market share due to substantial growth in the number of electric cars. In 2015, electric cars such as BEV, PHEV, and HEV witnessed tremendous growth. Additionally, growth in EVSE infrastructure such as charging station, mostly in China, adds to the growth of the passenger car segment. Two-wheeler segment on the other hand is anticipated to register highest market growth rate during the forecast period due rapid adoption of regenerative braking system in electric two wheelers.

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Automotive Energy Recovery Systems have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Honeywell International, Inc., Cummins Inc., Tenneco Inc. and Faurecia.

Full report : https://kbvresearch.com/global-automotive-energy-recovery-systems-market/

Global Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Regenerative Braking System

Electric

Hydraulic

Others

Turbocharger Professional

Twin Turbocharger

Wastegate Turbocharger

Variable-geometry Turbocharger

Exhaust Gas Recirculation

By Vehicle Type

2-Wheeler

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Geography

North America Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market

US. Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market

Canada Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market

Mexico Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market

Rest of North America Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market

Europe Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market

Germany Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market

UK. Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market

France Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market

Russia Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market

Spain Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market

Italy Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market

Rest of Europe Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market

Asia-Pacific Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market

China Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market

Japan Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market

India Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market

South Korea Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market

Singapore Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market

Malaysia Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market

LAMEA Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market

Brazil Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market

Argentina Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market

UAE Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market

Saudi Arabia Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market

South Africa Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market

Nigeria Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market

Rest of LAMEA Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market

Companies Profiled

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Autoliv Inc.

Continental AG

Honeywell International, Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Tenneco Inc.

Faurecia

