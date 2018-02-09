Global Glass Packaging Market Information by Application (Alcoholic beverages, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and others) and by Region – Forecast to 2021

Global Glass Packaging Market – Overview

The global Glass Packaging market’s growth will be propelled by the increasing demand for a numerous beverage items in the forthcoming years. The market share of the carbonated soft drinks (CSD) segment is declining with the increasing demand for other types of drinks, especially the dairy segment. Some of the major factors responsible for the growing consumption of dairy beverages such as condensed milk, buttermilk, casein, homogenized milk, yogurt, and frozen dehydrogenase monoxide creams include the growing rate of urbanization and high levels of disposable income. With the changing shift of CSD to dairy beverages, the packaging product manufacturers are constantly making profits by making necessary changes in the packaging formats. Also, the packaged water segment is predicted to witness a growth since a couple of past years and will continue to grow in the future as seen in single-serve PET water bottles.

The growing demand for premium alcoholic beverages will drive the growth prospects for the global retail glass packaging market for the next four years. Some of the major factors responsible for growing demand for premium alcoholic beverages is the rising disposable income, consumption of alcohol as a status symbol, and the association of premium labels with beverage quality and taste, states the MRFR Research Analyst while commenting upon this deep diving study report, presented through more than 100 market data tables and figures and widely spread over 115 pages.

Global Glass Packaging Market – Synopsis & Scenario

Globally there is an increase in demand for alcoholic beverages and beer which has augmented the market for glass packaging. The non-reactive nature of glass makes it a suitable packaging material in pharmaceutical and alcoholic beverages industry. This is backed by the increased awareness for eco-friendly packaging and increase in investments by packaging companies which has led to the growth of the global glass packaging market. The global glass packaging market is expected reach Millions of USD at the end of the forecasted period and is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of during 2016 to 2021.

Global Glass Packaging Market – Segments

In the year 2016; the alcoholic beverages glass packaging segment accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. The favourable economic conditions, environmental conditions, and the changing consumer’s behaviour such as the increasing preference for fast food that necessitates the use of special types of packaging are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market Segment.

The Global Glass Packaging Market is segmented in to 3 dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding – Segmentation on the basis of material, end-use, and region.

Segmentation on the basis of Application:

Comprises alcoholic beverages, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and others.

Segmentation on the basis of Regions :

Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Glass Packaging Market – Regional Analysis

APAC dominates the global glass packaging market with its fast growing market worldwide. It will expand at a significant rate of CAGR over the forecast period. The region is expected to grow in coming years due to increasing glass packaging consumption, particularly in China and India. The demand is dominated by the alcoholic beverages and pharmaceuticals industry. It is followed by North America which is expected to grow rapidly over millions of USD by 2021. Europe and Rest of the World are also expected to grow at a considerable rate of CAGR during 2016 to 2021.

Key Players

The key players of Global Glass Packaging Market report include- Owens Illinois Inc., Saint-Gobain, Ardagh Group, Gerresheimer AG, and Vetropack Holding AG, Amcor Ltd, Nihon Yamamura Glass Co. Ltd, Tamron Co., Ltd., and Piramal Glass Limited, Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd, Stolzle-Oberglas GmbH, Vidrala SA, Wiegand Glas, O.Berk Company LLC, and Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co., Ltd.

