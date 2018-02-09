Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market: Trends Analysis and Forecast 2023. The report presents analysis global as well as regional markets of Gastrointestinal Drugs over the period of 2017 to 2023. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix given in the report provides key focus areas and investment areas the market players can focus on. The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

The global Gastrointestinal Drugs market was dominated by the North America region followed by the Europe Gastrointestinal Drugs market, Whereas Asia Pacific anticipated growing as most lucrative market on account of economical growth in the emerging markets. On the basis of country US is the major market for Gastrointestinal Drugs globally followed by UK, China, India, and Netherland contributed significantly. Furthermore, North America anticipated retaining its dominance throughout the forecasted period, on account of growing geriatric population largely contributing in the regional growth.

As per the report published world gastrointestinal organization, almost 35%-40% of world’s population is suffering from acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications. This consequently drives the global gastrointestinal drug market by generating robust demand for GI drugs and treatments. Apart from this increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disease have equally drives the global market. Furthermore, factors including increasing research and development activities for the development of new drugs, technological advancements and unmet medical needs have significantly raised demand for GI drugs. Unmet needs for novel, safe and effective treatment expected driving the global gastrointestinal drugs market in the years to come. On the other hand, severe complications pertaining to the treatment of GI diseases expected to pose as growth barrier up to some extent.

Based on drug category segment acid neutralizers segment is the largest segment by covering maximum market, and expected to retain its dominance. Among the geographies North America dominated the global market and it is anticipated to retain its dominance by accounting largest market shares during forecast period of 2017 to 2023. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of the Gastrointestinal Drugs market.

Moreover the report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand globally as well as regionally. Moreover, Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix (IGR- Growth Matrix) given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of Gastrointestinal Drugs. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the Gastrointestinal Drugs that will impact the demand during the forecast period.

The Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix (IGR- Growth Matrix) provided in this report highlights key investing markets in the world. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

The companies covered in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Allergan Plc, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Janssen Biotech Inc., Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical, and Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc..

