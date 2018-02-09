Market Scenario:

Frozen Processed Meat involves basic food chemistry under which the meat is conserved by a freezing process and kept in a freezer before cooking. Frozen Processed Meat are of various types such as beef, pork, chicken & poultry, mutton, lamb and others.

The food industry is observing a substantial growth over the last decade. Frozen food is in high demand among the consumer and frozen processed meat is one of the important part of that. The significant factor driving the growth of the frozen processed meat market is the increasing demand of high protein food among the consumer. Consumers are inclined to adopt meat to fulfil their health nutrients. Furthermore the development of the food technology is providing the extra space for the frozen food manufacturers. Apart from that, the hectic lifestyles of the people coupled with the changing dietary patterns of the consumer is further propelling the demand of frozen processed meat market in the upcoming decade. Rising number of nuclear families in developed countries coupled with the mounting migration of people from rural areas to metropolitan cities is anticipated to drive the demand for frozen processed meat in the upcoming decade. In addition, mounting growth of organized retail industry is also anticipated to be one of the important factor for increasing growth of frozen processed meat market during the forecast period. Consumers are interested to buy the products from the super markets & hyper markets instead of the normal grocery shop.

Food service industry is witnessing a healthy growth over the couple of years both in developed and developing economies which in turn offers a lucrative opportunity in the frozen processed meat market over the forecast period. Generally, food service companies purchase the product in a bulk quantity which is positively influencing the demand of frozen processed meat.

Study Objectives of Frozen Processed Meat Market:

In depth analysis of the market’s segments and sub-segments

To estimate and forecast market size by product type, processed type, end user, distribution channel and region

To analyses key driving forces which are influencing the market

Region level market analysis and market estimation of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW) and their countries

Value chain analysis & supply chain analysis of the market

Company profiling of major players in the market

Competitive strategy analysis and mapping key stakeholders in the market

Analysis of historical market trends and technologies along with current government regulatory requirements

Key Players:

The key players profiled in the frozen processed meat market are Marfrig Group (Brazil), Kerry Group plc. (Ireland), BRF S.A. (Brazil), Associated British Foods Plc (U.K), Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (U.S.), Cargill Incorporated (U.S.), Tyson Foods, Inc. (U.S.)

Intended Audience:

Frozen Processed Meat manufacturers

Raw material suppliers

End users (food industry)

Retailers and wholesalers

E-commerce companies

Traders, importers and exporters

Key Findings:

Europe dominates the frozen processed meat market followed by North America

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the frozen processed meat market. India and China has shown huge potentials for frozen processed meat market

Segments:

Frozen processed meat market has been segmented on the basis of product type which comprises of beef, pork, lamb, chicken & poultry, mutton and others. Among all the segments, beef accounts the maximum market proportion in the global Frozen Processed Meat market. Rise in the availability of cattle in the various countries such as Argentina, Uruguay, and Australia is anticipated serve a lucrative opportunity among the meat manufacturer. Apart from that, beef is economical as compare to the mutton.

Frozen processed meat has been segmented on the basis of processed type which comprises of cured, uncured and others.

Frozen processed meat has been segmented on the basis of end user which includes food service, retail customers. Food service segment will witness higher growth rate than the retail customers over the forecast period.

Frozen processed meat has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel which comprises of store based and non-store based.

Regional Analysis:

The global frozen processed meat market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these, Europe region is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The market is projected to grow at a steady pace in the review period. Asia-pacific will be the fastest growing region in the frozen processed meat market and high growth in emerging economies such as China, India, Japan and ASEAN countries. Latin American countries, offers ample opportunities for expansion to major players. Middle East region is projected to be one of the lucrative place to enhance the business of frozen processed meat.