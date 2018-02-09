The Global Ethanol Market was dominated by the North America region followed by the Asia Pacific and Latin America Ethanol market. On the basis of countries, the U.S., China and India led the global Ethanol market. The growing demand for Ethanol in the automotive, beverages and industrial solvent application has played a major role in driving the Ethanol market across the globe. Similarly factors such as growing globalization leading to an increase in investments, recent developments of cellulosing ethanol and properties of Ethanol such as octane booster are some of the important factors responsible for the growth of the global Ethanol market.

Furthermore, the rising demand from automotive industry for ethanol due to improvement in vehicle performance and reduction of pollution is the prime factor driving the growth of ethanol market across the globe. Moreover, increasing consumption of beverages as well as growing demand for premium quality alcohol coupled with changing lifestyle and rising disposable income which will in turn drive the global ethanol market over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing crude oil prices which shift consumer choices towards ethanol fuel additives will drive the global ethanol market over the forecast period.

Ethanol is used for the applications such as fertilizers, pesticides, personal care, industrial solvent and others. The report identifies the largest application for which Ethanol are used. Among the geographies Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for the Ethanol market over the Forecast period from 2017 to 2023. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of the Ethanol market.

Moreover the report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand globally as well as regionally. Moreover, Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix (IGR- Growth Matrix) given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of Ethanol. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the Ethanol that will impact the demand during the forecast period.

The Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix (IGR- Growth Matrix) provided in this report highlights key investing markets in the world. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

The companies covered in the report include Heineken, Panda Energy International, United Breweries, Archer Daniels Midland Company, British Petroleum, Stake Technology, Diago, Cargill Corp., Pure Energy Inc., Valero, Pacific Ethanol, AB Miller, Blue Fire Ethanol Inc., Aventine Renewable Energy Inc., Mascoma Corp., and New Energy Corporation Inc.

