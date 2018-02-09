Study on Data centers Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Data centers Market by Type(Micro, Mobile, Cloud, Green, Mega/Hyper scale, Software Defined, and Virtual), Construction(Newly Built and Rebuilt), IT Infrastructure(Network, Server, Storage), Power Management & Cooling Solutions(Generators, Rack PDU, Transfer Switches & Switch Gear, UPS, Room Cooling and Rack Cooling), Services(Consulting and Integration) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Data centers over the period of 2017 to 2023.

Data centers are facilities comprising of network computers as well as storage devices, which enterprises utilize for storing, organizing, processing and disseminating huge volumes of data. Data centers host critical systems of a network, which are important for daily operations of enterprise or other organizations. Data centers essentially require infrastructure for power distribution, backup power systems, cooling systems, telecommunication connectivity and ventilation.

To Get Sample Pages of the Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/36

Increasing adoption of cloud computing, digitization and virtualization by major enterprises globally drive the growth of the global data centers market. Increasing global IP traffic due to the improving broadband and other internet mediums and the growing usage of social media as well as content based online media services is driving the growth of the data centers market. Increase in usage of mobile data and increasing applications of 4g are driving telecom operators to acquire more data center services. Economies of scale and growing number of applications in various industries drive the growth of demand for mega data centers. Increasing colocation services, growing cloud services, cost saving, and demand for data consolidation are major factors that drive the growth of cloud based data centers. Growing demand for analytics services are driving the growth of the data centers market, as companies have huge pile of data for analysis. Outsourcing of data centers by enterprises for cost savings are driving the growth of the market, as more data centers are built in developing countries to serve the demand. As more network based applications are under research, the evolution of internet of things is anticipated to drive the growth of the global data centers market in near future.

Browse the Detailed TOC of the Report on Data Centers Market: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict_semiconductor/data_centres_market

North America is estimated to Command the Largest Share of the Market

Among geographies, North America dominates the global data centers market with more than 30% share, followed by Europe. Presence of large number of global service providers, early adoption of technology, and growing number of installations are the major factors that drive the growth of North American data centers market. Increasing demand for data centers from enterprises for integrating cloud services in France, Germany, Holland and UK drives the European data centers market. Moreover, need for renovation or upgradation of existing data centers enhances the growth of the European market. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market in terms of CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for new technologies for data analytics, mobile analytics and cloud services drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific data centers market. Moreover, the demand for data centers from business enterprises, governments and telecommunication companies, along with the increasing capacity building by major local and International data centers service providers further enhance the growth of Asia-Pacific market

Get 15% Discount on the Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/requestdiscount/36

Global Data Centers Market Analysis, By Type

Micro Data Centers

Mobile Data Centers

Cloud Data Centers

Green Data Centers

Mega/Hyper scale Data Centers

Software Defined Data Centers

Virtual Data Centers

Others

Global Data Centers Market Analysis, by Construction

Newly Built Data Centers

Rebuilt Data Centers

Global Data Centers Market Analysis, by IT Infrastructure

Network

Server

Storage

Others

Global Data Centers Market Analysis, by Power Management & Cooling Solutions

Generators

Rack PDU

Transfer Switches & Switch Gear

UPS

Room Cooling

Rack Cooling

Others

Global Data Centers Market Analysis, by Services

Consulting

Integration

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers of global data centers market include Amazon Web Services, Alibaba, Apple Inc, China Unicom, Cisco Systems, Digital Reality, Equinix, Facebook Inc, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM corporation, Lenovo and Microsoft.