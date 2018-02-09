The Cosmetic Skin Care Market was dominated by the Asia Pacific region closely followed by the Europe cosmetic skin care market, whereas Middle East & Africa anticipated growing at highest CAGR. Based on the countries, India, and China are the most dynamic markets across the globe, and U.S., Germany, UK, Qatar, and Israel are the other important contributors. Furthermore, demand for natural active ingredients based cosmetics and increasing interest of youngsters in grooming are considered as key market driver in the Cosmetic Skin Care Market. Apart from this, changing lifestyle of consumers in developing market, increasing per capita income and rising awareness about beautification are other important growth factors.

Regionally, Asia Pacific is the largest regional market globally and it is anticipated to retain its dominance by accounting largest market shares during forecast period of 2017 to 2023. This can be credible to rapid changes in the consumer living standards, purchasing power of urban population and increasing awareness of personal care products in rural area. Whereas, Middle East & Africa region expected to emerge as most dynamic region with highest CAGR during forecast period. Rising expenditure in personal care products among consumer and increasing average disposable income level will be the growth factor in this region. In addition, extensive marketing strategies by companies who manufacture skin care products has made this region to set potential growth over the forecast period.

Moreover the report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand globally as well as regionally. Moreover, Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix (IGR- Growth Matrix) given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of Cosmetic Skin Care. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the Cosmetic Skin Care that will impact the demand during the forecast period.

The Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix (IGR- Growth Matrix) provided in this report highlights key investing markets in the world. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

The global market for cosmetic skin care has growing remarkably over the years and represents huge market size. This is primarily attributed to rising demand for natural active ingredients based cosmetics that being favoured by environment and health conscious consumers. Demand for skin care products is on the rise owing to growing interest of youngsters in grooming. Youngsters opt for skin whitening & brightening creams & lotions. Moreover, factors such as changing lifestyle of consumers in developing markets, increasing per capita income and rising awareness about beautification have raised demand for skin care products over the years. In addition, consistent innovation and development of more effective anti-aging and sun protection products anticipated to driving robust demand for skin care products in the years to come. Although driven by aforementioned factors, growth in this market restricted by growing health concern and various government policies that lowering the usage of antioxidant. This trend is particularly emerged in Europe region by having serious impact on regional growth.

The global cosmetic skin care market anticipated to have numerous growth prospects owing to growing research and development investment in order to develop more effective skin care products. The trend towards natural skin care products expected to complement global growth in the years to come.

The report segments the global cosmetic skin care market by product, application, and by region. The market size of each segment has been provided in terms of value (USD). Market segmentation based on type of products includes anti-aging cosmetic products, anti acne products, skin whitening cosmetic products, sensitive skin care products, dry skin care products, warts removal products, infants’ skin care products, anti-scars solution products, mole removal products, and multi utility product. On the basis of application global market has been segmented into stem cells protection against UV protection, flakiness reduction, rehydrate the skin care surface, minimize wrinkles, and increase the viscosity of aqueous.

The companies covered in the report include L’Oreal S.A., Unilever PLC, Procter & Gamble, Beiersdorf AG, Avon Products Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corporation, and The Body Shop International PLC.

