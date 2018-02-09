Concord Coaches, a premium charter company based in Sydney, provides winery tours around the city and surrounding country side. The tours are competitively priced and let clients experience the best of what Sydney’s vineyards have to offer.

[CONCORD, 09/02/2018] – Concord Coaches, a premium bus charter company based in Sydney, provides winery tours around the city and the surrounding countryside, available at competitive prices. These tours showcase the best of what Sydney’s vineyards have to offer.

Wine Tasting Tours in Hunter Valley

Concord Coaches take clients to wine tasting tours in and around under Valley. Most tourists visit the valley during harvest time from January to March, but Concord Coaches offers tours all year round.

Hunter Valley is one the oldest wineries in Australia, with over 190 years of history behind it. The valley’s climate is ideal for growing several of the most popular wine varieties, including Chardonnay, Semillon, Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir.

Concord Coaches offer mini coach tours along Hunter Valley for groups of two to ten people. The company’s personnel have an in depth knowledge of the valley, and can point out the best wineries that offer free tastings for their wares.

Day tours in Hunter Valley are particularly popular among visitors. Groups can visit between three to five locations and enjoy light meals along with their wine tasting. They may also choose to sit down for a full meal at some of the nearby restaurants.

Hunter Valley is home to some of the best coffee beans in Australia, and many guests opt for a hot cup of espresso after a long day of wine tasting.

Comfortable Travel with Concord Coaches

Concord Coaches offers comfortable, safe trips to Hunter Valley and its many wineries. Their spacious mini vans are fully equipped and maintained to the highest standards. The drivers have been on multiple trips to the Valley; this means guests can receive excellent recommendations for the activities available at each destination.

Customers can book their charter online and request a free quote.

About Concord Coaches

Based in Sydney, Australia, Concord Coaches is NSW’s premium bus charter company. They have a large fleet of well-maintained vehicles suited for any group size, from mini buses to luxury coaches. Fully Australian-owned, Concord Coaches has years of experience in providing bus charters to tourists and locals.

Learn more and visit https://www.concordcoaches.com.au.