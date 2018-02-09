Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Global Color Detection Sensor Market: Trends Analysis and Forecast 2023.The report presents analysis of global as well as regional markets of Color detection sensor over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix given in the report provides key focus areas and investment areas the market players can focus on. The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

Europe is estimated to command the largest share of the market

The global Color detection sensor market was dominated by the Europe region followed by the Asia Pacific and North America. On the basis of countries, the U.S., China and Japan led the global Color detection sensor market.The growing demand for color detection sensor in the textile and automotive industries. The growth of the smartphone and tablet markets is set to increase the demand for color detection sensors during the forecast period, as these sensors are important component of mobile devices. The packaging industry is the biggest user of different types of sensors. The growth of the food packaging market is also an important driver for the global color detection sensor market.

Furthermore,technological changes in this market includes true color sensing and spectral sensing. These sensors include biosensing capabilities, which are used to capture personal health data and provide innovative light sensor applications. The market is also expected to grow in emerging economies during the forecast period.

Companies profiled in the report

The companies covered in the report include Baumer, CTi Automation, Datalogic S.p.A, Ams AG, ASTECH GmbH, SICK AG, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Atlas Scientific LLC, Banner Engineering, Balluff GmbH, EMX Industries Inc., Hans TURCK GmbH Co. KG, InfraTec GmbH, JENOPTIK AG, Keyence Corp, OMRON Corporation, and Panasonic Corp.

