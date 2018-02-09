“The US clinical laboratory testing market is dominated by clinical chemistry testing”, says RNCOS

Clinical chemistry is the area of clinical pathology which deals with the analysis of body fluids for the therapeutic and diagnostic purposes. It is an applied form of biochemistry. The most common tests, such as metabolic tests, which are prescribed by physicians for the diagnosis of diseases, dominated the US clinical chemistry testing market.

The US market for such clinical chemistry tests was valued at approximately US$ 36.3 Billion in 2016. The major players operating in the clinical chemistry analyzers market include Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Diagnostics, Siemens AG, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Randox Laboratories Ltd., ElitechGroup and Mindrayand, among others.

According to the RNCOS entitled, “US Clinical Laboratory Testing Market By Type of Test (Tumor, Clinical Chemistry, Microbiology, Esoteric), By Type of Lab (Hospital, Physician, Independent), & By Type of Diseases (Tuberculosis, Influenza, Cancer, HIV/AIDS etc.), Forecast to 2022”, blood and urine are the most commonly tested specimens in clinical chemistry. Some of the clinical chemistry tests are blood chemical analysis, blood gas analysis, blood glucose self-monitoring, blood protein electrophoresis, blood urea nitrogen, dried blood spot testing and many more. It is estimated that with the emergence of new test and technologies, the market is likely to register a healthy growth in future.

Furthermore, the growing aging population will lead to rise in number of screening and diagnostic test propelling the industry growth. Moreover, the growth of the US clinical laboratory testing market is also likely to be driven by increasing prevalence of diseases like cardiovascular, diabetes, liver & kidney disorders, and blood disorders. The growing number of cases of drug abuse will also compel authorities to conduct more of these tests. In addition, other factors such as active private sector participation and rising awareness level will also drive the growth of this market in the coming years.

