Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Global Automotive Light Detection & Ranging (LIDAR) Sensors Market. The report presents analysis of global as well as regional markets of automotive LIDAR sensors over the period of 2015 to 2023. According to report the global automotive LIDAR sensors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.2% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix given in the report provides key focus areas and investment areas the market players can focus on. The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

Get 15% discount for early purchase of “global automotive LIDAR sensors market by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and RoW)” report on https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/requestdiscount/999

The global automotive LIDAR sensors market was dominated by the Europe region followed by the American and Asia-Pacific automotive LIDAR sensors market. On the basis of countries, the Germany, U.S, and Japan led the global automotive LIDAR sensors market. LIDAR sensors are largely used to automate driving of vehicles through obstacle detection and avoidance, which would enable safe navigation, in automobile industries. LIDAR sensor systems consist of a laser that transmits light over a mandatory range. The system also has a low-noise receiver for receiving reflected signal and performing analysis of the received signal.

Furthermore, Progress in autonomous vehicles, Upgrade to levels 3 and 4 automated cars, rising urgency in decreasing road accidents, better capabilities and functionality of LIDAR sensors are the key factor driving the growth of global automotive LIDAR sensors market. Moreover, Current low volumes resulting in high cost of technology, Potential effects of driver distraction and lack of awareness, Complexities associated with the system and several industry standards to comply are the key factors restraining the growth of this market. Need for enhanced road fatality reduction rates during night hours, Intelligent transportation, Expanding number of automotive players marking their presence in the self-driving cars market are likely to bring more opportunities to this market.

Get Free Sample Pages of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/999

Companies Covered in this Report:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive LIDAR sensors market such as, Continental, LeddarTech, Velodyne LIDAR, Quanergy Systems, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive, DENSO, Ibeo Automotive Systems, Teledyne Optech, and Innoviz Technologies.

Browse the Detailed TOC of the report on Automotive LIDAR Sensors Market: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/automotive/global_automotive_lidar_sensors_market

Reasons to buy this report

Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of automotive LIDAR sensors

Complete coverage of all the type, form, processing, and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2023.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Related Reports:

Automotive Fog Lights Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023 https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/automotive/global_automotive_fog_lights_market

Automotive LED Lighting Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023 https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/automotive/global_automotive_led_lighting_market