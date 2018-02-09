The report on Automotive Fog Lights Market by technology (halogen), lamp position (rear and side), basis of channel (aftermarket) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Automotive Fog Lights Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

The recent report on global automotive fog lights market identified that APEJ dominated the Global Automotive Fog Lights Market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the automotive fog lights market worldwide.

The report segments the global automotive fog lights market on the basis of technology, lamp position, and basis of channel

Global Automotive Fog Lights Market by Technology

Halogen

LED

HID

Global Automotive Fog Lights Market by Lamp Position

Rear

Front

Side

Global Automotive Fog Lights Market by Basis of Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Fog Lights Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

Hyundai Mobis

General Electric

Hella KgaaHueck& Co.

Guangzhou Ledoauto Company Ltd.

ZizalaLichtsysteme GMBH

MagnetiMarelli S.P.A

Blazzer international

warn industries, Inc.

Osram GMBH

Valeo S.A.

