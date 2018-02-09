Study on Air Quality Monitoring Software Market by Infinium Global research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Air Quality Monitoring Software Market by applications (indoor application, outdoor application), end-user (government agencies and research institutes, industries, commercial bodies, urban air quality monitoring agencies) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Air Quality Monitoring Software over the period of 2018 to 2024.

The recent report identified that North American dominated the global air quality monitoring software market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the Air Quality Monitoring Software market worldwide.

The report segments the global air quality monitoring software market on the basis of application, and end-user.

Global Air Quality Monitoring Software market by Application

Indoor Application

Outdoor Application

Global Air Quality Monitoring Software market by End-User

Government Agencies and Research Institutes

Industries

Commercial Bodies

Urban Air Quality Monitoring Agencies

Others (Residential Buildings, Old Age Homes, and Small Infrastructure)

Global Air Quality Monitoring Software market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

Environnement S.A

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Robert Bosch GmbH

3M Company

Horiba, Ltd.

Cambridge Environmental Research Consultants Ltd

OPSIS AB

Aeroqual Limited

Lakes Environmental Software

Kisters AG

