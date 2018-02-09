Sentosa is giving away $50,000 worth of experiential prizes as part of their Chinese New Year celebration.

[SINGAPORE, 10/2/2018] – Singapore is all set to celebrate the most important event in the Chinese calendar: the Chinese New Year. On February 16 and 17, the Garden City will be filled with beautiful lanterns, lively lion dances, fireworks and special dishes.

At Sentosa, the resort island will be celebrating the Lunar New Year for three days with festive décor, lion and dragon dances, meet and greet sessions with Snoopy and more. One of their most anticipated events is the 2018 FUN-Tastic Draw.

A FUN-Tastic Fortune Awaits

Guests get a free chance to win $50,000 worth of prizes simply by signing up for Sentosa’s e-mailing list, or spending $8 at an outlet in the State of Fun. Prizes include a:

• cruise on the majestic Royal Albatross superyacht and a private breakfast at Lazarus Island

• three day and two night stay at the luxurious TreeTop Loft with complimentary tickets to SEA Aquarium and Maritime Experiential Museum

• two night stay at Sofitel Singapore, inclusive of a couple spa package and meals at renowned restaurants ilLido and Kwee Zeen

• two night stay at Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa Resort inclusive of meals and a spa package

There are also more prizes at stake such as a VIP package for two with iFly Singapore and a conqueror package for two at Mega Adventure Park.

Joining the Fun

Guests can join the draw by signing up for Sentosa’s e-mailing list at their booths on Sentosa Boardwalk, Merlion Plaza and Beach Plaza. Alternatively, if guests spend at least $8 in a single receipt at any Sentosa outlet on Beach and Merlion Plaza, they receive a one time chance to win the draw. Guests can sign up for the draw until 4 March 2018.

About Sentosa

With sandy beaches, exciting attractions and integrated resorts, Sentosa is dubbed the State of Fun. Having golf courses, museums, gardens, spas and thrilling rides, Sentosa has an attraction for every member of the family.

For more information on Sentosa’s events and attractions, visit their site at https://www.sentosa.com.sg.