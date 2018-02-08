Zurich, Switzerland: For immediate release. A new company, Progressive English is pleased to announce they now offer English Courses for residents of Zurich wanting to improve their English.

English is the third most spoken language worldwide and there is a demand to speak it fluently. Progressive English has developed a program to assist students that enroll in one of their classes to achieve that goal. By hiring the very best teachers, CEO Travis Simlinger ensures students English speaking skills improve in the shortest possible amount of time. Travis has personally taught English in many countries throughout the world and the experience has been of great benefit to the courses at Progressive English.

With the best teachers available, and it’s important to note that all teachers are native English speakers, the second essential step is for students to be able to practice their English. Engaging in conversations with their instructors via Skype on a regular basis allows them to utilize their newfound skills and any corrections needed can be addressed at that time. The last part is to motivate students as they progress through the course material and motivation and encouragement is provided by their teachers.

Students can decide when and which courses to take, even the where is taken care of as Progressive English has teachers in most major cities in Switzerland. Among the services the company offers are Skype lessons for those students in other cities. Our services include general English courses, exam prep courses, customized business English courses, in house company training, private lessons, skype lessons as well as editing services.

Progressive English offers the best priced English courses in Zurich with no hidden fees, the price you see is the price you pay. Our smaller classes ensure each students get equal time to practice their new skills and personal attention from their instructors. Take that first step and contact our office today.

Contact Progressive English below for more information.

Progressive English

Fluelastrasse 23

Zurich, Switzerland

8047

078 662 70 19