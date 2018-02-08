In Path of Exile, the core of your build remains the same, regardless of which route you decide to take. For the weapon, you’ll obviously want a Windripper. Windripper isn’t an incredibly strong bow, as far as meta bows go, it is never a bad thing to have enough path of exile orbs.

However, as we’ve discussed, using it allows you to have a much higher profit through the IQ on it. As for an amulet, you’re going to be using a Bisco’s Collar. It’s hard to get away from using Bisco’s at the best of times, so in an IQ build it’s unavoidable.

For your helmet, you’ll need one with the “2 Secondary Tornado Shot Projectiles” enchantment. Preferably on a Devoto’s Devotion, since it gives you the movement speed you’ll desperately want. If that’s too expensive for you, a Starkonja can work as well. In this league I personally believe that Stygian Vise, plus a strong Abyss jewel, is better than Headhunter, so get one of those as well.

For your quiver you have the choice between using a strong rare quiver (potentially a +2 arrows Shaped quiver), or a Rigwald’s Quills. Personally, I don’t seen the need for Rigwalds, as I have no issue killing mobs. I prefer using a strong rare quiver for more single target damage. For your boots, use corrupted Darkray Vectors to add +1 to maximum frenzy charges.

Lastly, use two Ventor’s Gambles to fill out all your extra resistances, as well as increased quantity. Increased rarity on the Ventors doesn’t really matter, it’s fine if it’s reduced, as long as the other stats are good. Quantity will obviously be your most desired stat, but you still have to hit 75% of all resists.

For Jewels, use the new Abyss jewels with increased flat elemental damage to both attacks and bow attacks. Make sure that every jewel has a critical strike multiplier on it, as that will be your biggest boost. Feel free to fill them out with life and resists as needed. Make sure you get a Lioneye’s Fall to turn the claw damage into bow damage.

Finally, good luck to you, we will update the news about Path of Exile in real time, if you don’t want to be left behind in the game just because of lack of orbs, please buy poe orbs on https://www.u4gm.com/path-of-exile.