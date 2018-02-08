Global Video Surveillance Market, By Component (Hardware (Cameras, Monitor, Storage System), Software and Service), By Application (Infrastructure, Commercial, Institutional, Defense and Residential) – Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

The key players in the global video surveillance market include- Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Axis Communications AB (Sweden), Bosch Security Systems Inc. (U.S.), Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China), FLIR Systems Inc. (U.S.), Honeywell Security Group (U.S.), Avigilon Corporation (Canada), Pelco by Schneider Electric (U.S.), Panasonic System Networks Co., Ltd. (Japan), Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd. (South Korea) and NICE System Ltd. (Israel) among others.

Regionally, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share from countries such China, Japan, and China among others. The reason is attributed to growing incidence of terrorist attacks and thefts. Simultaneously, increasing awareness about security systems such as alarm, biometrics, video surveillance is expected to grow the video surveillance market at fast pace. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

The global video surveillance market can be bifurcated as component, application, and region. Based on component, the market is segmented into hardware, software and service. The hardware segment is further bifurcated into cameras, monitor, and storage system. The applications covered by the video surveillance include infrastructure, commercial, institutional, defense and residential. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The regional segment is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, China, Japan and India.

The factors contributing to the growth of the Video Surveillance Market are growing adoption of technology and increasing need of security due to increasing incidence of crimes.

Furthermore, factors such as digital video surveillance are very convenient to install for security purpose. Digital video surveillance systems also gives high quality images and videos. However, high cost of the devices and need of high storage capacity storage are the factors hampering the growth of the overall market.

The global video surveillance market is highly competitive. Various established international brands, domestic brands and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. The key players are nonstop increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. The video surveillance market is highly competitive due to the presence of several large vendors.

The global video surveillance market is expected to reach approximately USD 81.29 billion by the end of 2023 with 15.29% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Segments

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of Video Surveillance into age group, Component, wearing type, sales channel, application, end-users and region.

By Component

-Hardware

• Cameras

• Monitor

• Storage System

-Software

-Service

By Application

• Infrastructure

• Commercial

• Institutional

• Defense

• Residential

By Region

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

-Europe

• U.K.

• France

• Germany

• Rest of Europe

-Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Rest Of Asia Pacific

-Rest of World

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Intended Audience

• Device manufacturers

• Network Operators

• Distributors

• Suppliers

• Government Agencies

• Security Agencies

• End-user sectors

• Communication operators

• Defense

