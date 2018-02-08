According to a new report Global Universal Flash Storage Market, published by KBV research, the Global Universal Flash Storage Market size is expected to reach $4.4 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 18.1% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global 32 & 64 GB Universal Flash Storage Market by Region in 2018, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 15.8 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.8% during (2019 – 2023) in Global 128 GB Universal Flash Storage Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.2% during (2019 – 2023) in Global 256 GB Universal Flash Storage Market.
The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and Toshiba Corporation are the forerunners in the Universal Flash Storage market.
KBV Cardinal Matrix – Universal Flash Storage Market
Universal Flash Storage Market Size
The Embedded market holds the largest market share in Global Universal Flash Storage Market by Configuration in 2018, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Removable market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.5% during (2019 – 2023).Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research
The Smartphones market holds the largest market share in Global Universal Flash Storage Market by Vertical in 2018, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 17.4 % during the forecast period. The Digital Cameras market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.8% during (2019 – 2023). Additionally, The Gaming Consoles & High-Resolution Displays market would garner market size of $550.5 million by 2023.
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/universal-flash-storage-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Universal Flash Storage Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, SK Group (SK Hynix, Inc.), Micron Technology, Inc., Phison Electronics Corporation, Inc., Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, Synopsys, Inc., Cadence Design Systems, Inc., LTI (GDA Technologies Inc.), and Arasan Chip Systems Inc.
