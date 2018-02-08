SURAT, INDIA-22 January 2018 : Greencom Ebizz Infotech, a lead relationship in the field of Mobile Application Development, beginning late included ShotOn for Honor: Auto Add Shot on Photo Watermark

in their arrangement Mobile Apps for Android Operating System.

This Application is particularly made for Honor clients who wish to have ShotOn labels on their images..

ShotOn for Honor: Auto Add Shot on Photo Watermark is genuinely made for Honor clients which impacts them to show every last one of their photos with trio of names, to be specific “ShotOn”, “Shot by” and “ShotOn Watermark Logo with in-made adaptable camera.

Choose and pick from default list offered by the App or make your own particularly required tag with the underneath functionalities

✔ Capture utilizing inbuilt Mobile Camera

✔ Image Quality kept up

✔ Default outline of Model Names

✔ Simple and Quick to utilize.

✔ Editable Shot on Text

✔ Editable Shot by Text

✔ Adjustable Shot on positions

✔ Resizable Shot On Stamp Options

✔ Stylize your Stamps with systems of Font Formats

✔ Live Preview before driving forward Stamping

“The Mission and Vision behind working up this App is to make the receptiveness of ShotOn Tags for every last Honor Device”. – Said Suresh Kalathiya, CEO Ebizz Infotech.

Right when asked about future coming structures, he answered,” We are into constructing another application with same idea yet for iOS stage and it will be named ShotOn for iOS”