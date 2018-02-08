Specialty chemicals company rated by European rating agency for the first time

Positive emphasis on strategic course

Specialty chemicals company LANXESS was rated for the first time by the rating agency Scope. Berlin-based Scope Ratings assigned “BBB” and stable outlook to the company’s creditworthiness. Scope recognized LANXESS’s strong positions in mid-sized and niche markets, the diversity of end markets and global regions as well as its sound financial management positively.

LANXESS CFO Michael Pontzen: “The rating confirms our strategic course and our focus on financial solidity.” At the same time, he underlined the importance of a rating by Scope. “LANXESS strives for a high level of transparency on the capital market. With the evaluation by Scope, banks and investors can now assess us even better.” Scope sees itself as a European alternative to major U.S. agencies and wants to contribute to the diversity of opinion in this market.

LANXESS is currently rated BBB- by Standard&Poor’s and Baa3 by Moody’s.