Santamedical’s Purple Color Aneroid Sphygmomanometer with Stethoscope is the most reasonably priced BP kit available in the market which includes a stethoscope as well. The accuracy of the device is reliable and gives dependable readings. The right sized cuff, clean interface of the gauge and the good quality stethoscope are the unique features of the kit. Available on Santamedical’s website, the device is consistent in performance.

Hypertension is one of the most common non communicable disease prevalent in the society. It has also been referred to as one of the lifestyle diseases. The condition has been found to be more common in people with sedentary lifestyle. The disease itself does not cause any symptoms and hence has been called a silent disease as well. However, longstanding cases of hypertension develop the so called target organ damage. The target organs include heart, brain, kidneys, eyes and blood vessels. To prevent these harmful effects from developing, one has to be vigilant and detect the hypertension at the earliest which is only possible with regular BP monitoring.

There are various BP monitors available in the market. Manual as well as automatic BP apparatus are in vogue. Santamedical offers the best deal if you are looking for an economic BP apparatus along with stethoscope. Santamedical’s Purple Color Aneroid Sphygmomanometer with Stethoscope is best device which suits everyone’s requirements including doctors, medical students and paramedics. The supplied aneroid sphygmomanometer has got a good quality pressure gauge which gives clear display and the readings are easy to be recorded. The device also features a good quality pressure control valve which allows controlled deflation. The provided Sprague Rappaport Stethoscope allows easy auscultation and let’s you measure the blood pressure precisely. The stethoscope is supplied with two spare ear pieces, two diaphragm and three spare bells. The easy portability of the kit and provided storage and transportation kit make it worth each penny. The BP cuff of the device is appropriately sized and fits arm of the either side. The marker for artery is to be kept on the inner aspect of the arm. The accuracy of the monitor is beyond question and is comparable to other NIBP monitors.

The kit is available on santamedical at a very reasonable price and comes with the trust of brand Santamedical. So, order your kit today before it runs out of stock.