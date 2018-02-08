Mr. Sandeep Sabharwal, Group CEO, Sohan Lal Commodity Management (SLCM) has been recognized as one of Asia’s top business leaders for epitomizing core values of successful leadership and excellence in management. Mr Sabharwal was a finalist in the recently concluded 16th Asia Business Leaders Awards (ABLA) 2017 by CNBC, which recognizes the best business leaders in Asia.

CNBC Asia Business Leaders Awards recognized Mr Sabharwal’s exemplary leadership which has contributed immensely to the growth and development of agri-logistics and agri-financing segment in India and ASEAN region. His path-breaking and visionary contributions as a ‘Business Leader’ have set an example for others to follow. Under his dynamic leadership, SLCM Group has emerged as an integrated player that provides one-stop solution across the entire agri value chain.

Talking about this achievement Mr. Sandeep Sabharwal, Group CEO of SLCM said, “I am extremely honored and humbled with this recognition. I congratulate CNBC ABLA for identifying exceptional leaders and providing inspiration to these leaders to contribute towards regional and global prosperity. At SLCM, we recognize the importance of leadership for organizational excellence and this recognition strengthens my resolve to pursue excellence to achieve our business objectives.”

Asia Business Leaders Awards (ABLA) was pioneered in 2001 to salute and recognize remarkable business leaders, who through innovation and foresight induce positive changes in an evolving corporate Asia. These awards are considered to be one of the most coveted awards for excellence in business leadership and are presented to top business leaders under six broad categories – 1. Business Leader, 2. Disruptor, 3. Talent Management, 4. Corporate Social Responsibility, 5. Country Business Leader and 6. Lifetime Achievement.

The ABLA is organized by CNBC with The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and the Development Dimensions International (DDI) as Knowledge and Research partners. Winners of the award had to undergo stringent, objective and transparent 3-stage evaluation process and scrutiny by an independent panel of world-respected management strategists, academics, corporate personalities and CNBC executives. The first includes a quantitative data analysis of company performance. In the second, judges conduct face-to-face interviews to assess the candidates’ leadership capabilities before the third and final round where overall winners are selected by an expert panel. The jury is headed by The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

SLCM has been recognised by various industry and trade bodies such as the World Bank, ASSOCHAM, Times Group, Indo Global SME chamber, Golden Peacock and CII amongst others. The Group prides itself as an Innovator in agri industry & has consistently demonstrated its capabilities in rolling out efficient products and services that empowers the agri ecosystem. Be it their process AGRI REACH (patent pending) which reduces post harvest losses or Kissandhan (NBFC) which has changed the paradigm of agricultural financing to bring real “Financial Inclusion”.