Mumbai, 8 February 2018:British model and Bollywood actress Amy Jackson has joined hands with Rummy Passion, India’s most loved and fastest growing online rummy portal as its first brand ambassador. The development comes close on the heels of Rummy Passion striking a strategic deal with Stride Gaming, a London Stock Exchange listed company. Amy has also acted in a number of Kollywood movies.

On her collaboration with Rummy Passion, Amy Jackson said,” It is indeed a matter of pride for me to tie-up with and be the first brand ambassador of Rummy Passion, an online rummy brand that has garnered immense popularity in a short period of time to become India’s most loved rummy destination. Having availed myself of the marvelous services of the site, I realized that Rummy is a skill based game, and an out of the box approach to enhance our mental prowess. While I am fond of swimming and dancing that involve physical activity and are great exercises for the body, I have come to discover that this traditional card game exercises our brain and memory. I perceive that the uniqueness of the game lies in the fact that it works in a subtle manner and induces positive changes in our life. Moreover, it gives me a superb adrenaline rush and is a source of great entertainment. Especially now that I am a part of the Indian film industry, I revel in playing this card game which has always been customary here.”

Speaking about the collaboration Bobby Garg, CEO and Co-founder, Rummy Passion said, “Rummy is essentially a skill game that comes with brain storming entertainment. Amy herself being tech savvy and a patron of the game is well aware of not only the rules, but also the tips, tricks and strategies of the game. She likes to unwind herself with rummy sessions. As a bold, vivacious, multifaceted and astute/ingenious youth icon, I believe Amy is the right person for Rummy Passion to apprise people of the fact that rummy is a mind game that requires skills and strategic thinking and it is not mere gambling. Amy being equally popular throughout India, the presence of Amy Jackson would help Rummy Passion establish a deeper connect with players in every part of the nation. Also we would like to highlight the fact that Rummy Passion offers its players the convenience and freedom of playing their favorite game anywhere and anytime, sans any distractions.”

Rummy is a traditional card game of skills that has been a hugely sought after source of recreation for decades in India, with the youth and the elderly lapping it up with astonishing zeal. From being played in family gatherings, the game now boasts a universal appeal and is making heads turn with its digital avatar. It will not be out of sync to say that the online version of the game has taken the citizenry by storm, with Bollywood celebrities being no exception to the phenomenon.

Be it any celebratory occasion from Diwali bash to movie success parties to just a casual get together of stars, sessions of rummy are an essential ritual. Amy being an avid rummy player herself actively indulges in different rummy games and tournaments and has also won a number of times.

Launched in the year 2015, the innovative online gaming portal has successfully carved a niche for itself and has become the most loved and trusted name amongst thedigital rummy gaming fraternityin India. With the portal having inked a strategic deal with Stride Gaming, a London Stock Exchange listed gaming operator, in November 2017, it is looking forward to achieving fastergrowth. With a huge variety of Rummy tournaments and games on the platter, the online Rummy site founded by gaming aficionado, Garg, has been rapidly climbing up the popularity ladder right since its inception. The alliance of Rummy Passion and Amy Jackson had been in the offing for quite some time and eventually, they are breaking the news.

About Rummy Passion:

Rummy Passion is India’s most loved online rummy gaming portal, that aims to provide an international standard skill gaming experience to rummy aficionados and enthusiasts in India, in a most safe, secure and exhilarating ambience. With a splendid variety of Rummy tournaments, offers and promotions, RummyPassion.com, founded by gaming aficionado, Bobby Garg, in 2015, has become the hot favorite of Rummy lovers throughout the length and breadth of the nation and striking a particularly amazing rapport with the players down south, effectively bridging the north south divide.

This places Rummy Passion in an advantageous position and it is looking forward to further strengthen marketing, technology and customer support services to capitalize on a rapidly growing market.

RummyPassion.com offers unparalleled/ state of the art technology, software and services to online rummy lovers in India. The online rummy gaming portal is acclaimed as the most trust worthy, vibrant and user friendly online rummy destination by digital rummy enthusiasts throughout the country, with stringent fair play systems and highest standards of SSL encryption, easy to understand and lively user interface, safe, secure and hassle free multiple payment and withdrawal gateways, multilingual customer support, incredibly amazing offers and promotions, constant innovations and improvements being the hallmarks of the site.

It is India’s first rummy portal that dared to break the monotony and drudgery treading at rummy portals at the time, and come out with an entirely different vibrant presentation of the game, to provide the users with an ultimate gaming experience. The software too is not proprietary but powered by a leading gaming software developer to ensure there are no chances of tampering or manipulation. The portal has got its software tested and certified by ‘BMM test labs’, the longest established and most experienced gaming certification lab in the world.

Ever since its inception, the online rummy gaming portal has been achieving new milestones of success including great reviews by the connoisseurs and enthusiasts of the game, thanks to itscustomer-oriented services.