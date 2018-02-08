Treasure Box is a service that provides quality, quantity, and safety as well. Hence, within no time, it has managed to make a huge name around the world. Recently it has been announced that they have moved their office to a new location.

This new location of Treasure Box is bigger and better. The address of the new location is 8 John Glenn Ave, Rosedale, Auckland 0632, whilst all other contact information like phone numbers and email address etc. remain the same.

Total Warehouse site: over 5000m2

Total Land size: over 8000m2…

That’s what else it is having right now.

“As Treasure continues to grow, we are very excited to expand our footprint,” said Treasure Box’s press management team. “This new facility is going to allow us to serve, in a much better way, the requirement of our customers and employee also as their ease is necessary for more prosperity, and this reflects our long-term commitment of expanding in the market.”

About Treasure Box

Operated by a group of thirty-five young, very enthusiastic, and ambitious folks that have the same goal and work diligently towards that – it makes each and every dollar of your’s count. It values your amount as its own. Because it staunchly believes you deserve the best. Fast, good, and economize, are Treasure Box’s four main values that its team member possesses. Its team member is undeniably contributing their youth, time, capabilities and vitality in order to fulfill these values to give devoted customers the greatest online shopping experience possible.

Their Mission is to be a trusted extension of their clients by producing results that directly and positively impact them. Their expertise and service offerings let their clients achieve what they have dreamt and saved money for at a very reasonable price.

Depending on the expertise required, Treasure Box works with a network of industry specialists. They are committed to providing solutions to their clients’ challenges and all business objectives. Usually, there is much resistance to change, they accept these challenges, and work peer-to-peer to implement sustainable and successful changes.

