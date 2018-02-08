Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Global Personal Wipes Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, exclusively in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on type, application, regions, and manufacturers.

About this Report:

The report Personal Wipes Market by Manufacturers highlights the essential market dynamics of Personal Wipes sector. The efficiency of this segment has been studied deeply along with the noteworthy challenges and forthcoming growth opportunities and prospective. The report focuses in decision making abilities and supports to make effective counter strategies in order to achieve competitive advantage. Current market scenario of the segment and forecasts of the market situation have also been bounded in this market report.

The Global Personal Wipes Market can be segmented by Type as follows:

Facial Wipes

Cleansing Wipes

Hand & Body Wipes

Moist Towelettes

Flushable Wipes

Personal Hygiene Wipes

Feminine Hygiene Wipes

Antibacterial Wipes

Medicated Wipes

The Global Personal Wipes Market can be segmented by Application as follows;

Adults

Babies

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers the topmost manufacturers of Personal Wipes:

Rockline Industries (U.S.)

Diamond Wipes International (U.S.)

Kimberly Clark Corporation (U.S.)

Procter and Gamble Co. (U.S.)

NicePak International (U.S.)

Meridian Industries Inc. (U.S.)

La Fresh (U.S.)

Unicharm International (Japan)

Edgewell Personal Care (U.S.)

Healthy Hoohoo (U.S.)

Table of Contents

2018-2025 Personal Wipes Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

1 Methodology and Data Source

1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1.2 Data Source

1.2.1 Secondary Sources

1.2.2 Primary Sources

1.3 Disclaimer

2 Personal Wipes Market Overview

2.1 Personal Wipes Product Overview

2.2 Personal Wipes Market Segment by Type

2.2.1 Facial Wipes

2.2.2 Cleansing Wipes

2.2.3 Hand & Body Wipes

2.2.4 Moist Towelettes

2.2.5 Flushable Wipes

2.2.6 Personal Hygiene Wipes

2.2.7 Feminine Hygiene Wipes

2.2.8 Antibacterial Wipes

2.2.9 Medicated Wipes

2.3 Global Personal Wipes Product Segment by Type

2.3.1 Global Personal Wipes Sales (K Units) and Growth (%) by Type (2013, 2017 and 2025)

2.3.2 Global Personal Wipes Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Personal Wipes Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.4 Global Personal Wipes Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 United States Personal Wipes Product Segment by Type

2.4.1 United States Personal Wipes Sales (K Units) and Growth by Type (2013, 2017 and 2025)

2.4.2 United States Personal Wipes Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.4.3 United States Personal Wipes Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.4.4 United States Personal Wipes Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2013-2018)

