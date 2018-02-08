Mason Color Works is pleased to announce its new line of high tint strength CICPs. The new line offers numerous benefits, including superb outdoor durability, chemical resistance and color saturation.

Liverpool, OH, February 07, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – Mason Color Works today announced a new line of Complex Inorganic Colored Pigments (CICPs) for the pool and spa industry. The new line has been developed to provide stability, high-tint strength and the ability to mix easily into many standard pool plaster systems.

Mason Color Works inorganic pool colors are manufactured to the highest quality and have withstood testing under heavy alkaline and acidic conditions, weathering conditions and corrosion conditions. Chemical resistant and UV radiation resistant, the CICPs eliminate the issue of pigment degradation, and also feature an increased tint strength due to an improved particle reduction process. Mason Color Works CICPs will allow customers to prepare durable, yet richly colored, pool and spa plaster mixes, decking systems and pool paints.

“We are pleased to launch our new line of Complex Inorganic Colored Pigments for the pool and spa industry. Our pool pigments provide customers with an additional 11 base colors and customizable combinations. For generations, Mason Color Works has been a pioneer within the pigment industry, and these inorganic pool colors demonstrate our commitment to innovation,” said Carol Mason, President of Mason Color Works.

For more information about Mason Color Works and CICPs for the pool and spa industry, visit: http://www.masoncolor.com/pool-colors.

About Mason Color Works

Trusted since 1842, Ohio-based Mason Color Works is a leading manufacturer and global provider of high temperature inorganic pigments, coatings, stains and investment castings. Lines of business include a wide range of specialty market applications including ceramic stains, plastics, vinyls, acrylics, powder coating, refractory additives, body stains and pool colors. With a focus on quality, customer service and people, Mason Color Works is dedicated to the continuation of the highest industry standards. Visit MasonColor.com for more information.

Note to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from Mason Color Works, journalists and analysts may call 330-385-4400. Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication, but may have changed.

Press Contact:

Carol Mason

President

Mason Color Works

250 E. 2nd Street, P.O. Box 76 East Liverpool, Ohio 43920

330-385-4400

http://www.masoncolor.com/