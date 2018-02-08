CLEARWATER, FL – LC Technology International, a leader in commercial and OEM data recovery, security and utility solutions, has released updated 2018 editions of its Windows-based and Mac OS-based PHOTORECOVERY® data recovery software product.

PHOTORECOVERY® 2018 now boasts several improvements, including revised scanning algorithms permitting quicker recovery times and faster processing, while enabling clients to find the files they need without delay.

PHOTORECOVERY® 2018 can recover a variety of image and movie file formats, making it the perfect solution for the photographer, videographer, smartphone and tablet user, and even the GoPro and drone user.

PHOTORECOVERY® 2018 is the industry’s leading software recovery tool for CompactFlash, SD cards, USB flash drives and all other types of digital media.

PHOTORECOVERY® 2018 is great for cameras, and is compatible with simple point-and-shoots, GoPro and even the most complex DSLR cameras.

Improvements for PHOTORECOVERY® 2018 include:

* Support for larger capacity memory cards.

* Video and image formats added including RAW image and HD/UHD/3D for video.

* Creates a backup image of your media card for archiving.

‘PHOTORECOVERY® is a yearly subscription, so we strive to start the new year with a round of new features so each user is getting the maximum value’, said David Zimmerman, president of LC Technology. ‘We live in an image-based world, so we’ve added new image and movie formats to PHOTORECOVERY® 2018 to accommodate the needs of today’s user. We’ve also boosted the scanning algorithms to allow fast and efficient recovery so consumers can get back to work or play as quickly as possible.’

PHOTORECOVERY® 2018 is available at https://www.lc-tech.com/pc/photorecovery/ (for Windows) and at https://www.lc-tech.com/mac/photorecovery/ (for Mac OS X).

PHOTORECOVERY® 2018 is available as a Standard, Professional, and Professional Commercial versions.

A free evaluation is also offered.