Joe’s Carpet Cleaning is pleased to announce the debut of their new website, as well as the expansion of their service offerings. For years, Joe’s Carpet Cleaning has focused their services on one task: thoroughly cleaning customers’ carpets. The company will now be branching out into making repairs to customers’ carpets, as well as cleaning mattresses, grout and tile, upholstery and area rugs.

Customers will also be able to browse the company’s new website to learn more about their additional services. The website has already launched and boasts a sleek and easy-to-navigate design, as well as a wealth of information pertaining to Joe’s Carpet Cleaning’s services, a list of prices for each service and ways customers can get in touch with the company. Both the new website and the expansion of services contribute to the company’s dedication to providing only the best carpet cleaning services to customers across their local area. These changes have led to an increase in customers, a trend the company hopes will continue well into the future.

Anyone interested in learning more about Joe’s Carpet Cleaning and their services can call 405-833-3310 or visit their official website.

About Joe’s Carpet Cleaning: Joe’s Carpet Cleaning strives to be the premier carpet cleaning service in Oklahoma City and beyond. They offer a wide variety of services, including mattress cleaning, area rug cleaning and traditional steam carpet cleaning, to name a few. They pride themselves on their commitment to providing thorough service and satisfying their customers.