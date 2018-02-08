“ICT has the potential to revolutionize Indian agriculture in terms of raising crop productivity and profitability per unit area and resources”-says RNCOS

Technology will be the main facilitator of access to livelihood services to empower people in rural areas. Given that 68% of India’s population is rural and agriculture is the main source of livelihood for 58% of the population, Government’s “Digital India” project, launched on 1st July 2015, is playing a major role in improving the agricultural economy and rural livelihood.

Highlighting the importance of the agriculture sector, the Government of India has taken several initiatives such as, farmer portal, mkisan portal and Kisan call center in villages which brings digital access to rural areas and can help them access information about weather and market price information for agricultural produce. Consequently, it can help farmers make informed decisions for efficient farming under varying agro-climatic conditions. National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has also designed agricultural portals for farmers.

The Government has also introduced various App-based services. A few applications include: (i)Kisan Suvidha omnibus mobile app that gives access to relevant information in weather, market prices, agro advisory, plant protection, pest management practices, etc.; (ii)Pusa Krishi app that provides information related to farm machinery, resource conserving cultivation practices, and new varieties of crops developed by Indian Council of Agriculture Research; (iii)Crop insurance App that provides information related to Govt. crop insurance scheme; (iv)Agri Market App that provides market prices of crops in the markets within 50 km radius.

In addition to government initiatives, there are other commercial solutions from technology entrepreneurs aiming to address the challenges in improving agricultural productivity. One such example is an Internet of Things (IoT) based solution for the dairy industry from Stellapps40, which uses sensors and machine-to-machine technology to monitor the health and productivity of cattle and ensure the quality of milk by tracking key quality parameters across the dairy supply chain. Therefore, the scenario of Indian agriculture is improving with the application of Information Technology in this sector.

Thoroughly analyzing the industry dynamics, Shushmul Maheshwari, Chief Executive, RNCOS said, “The productivity of farmers in India is low because of lack of knowledge about new technologies and government initiatives. Hence, we need to move with a sense of urgency to improve general and digital literacy and computer skill and digital infrastructure in rural India in line with digital India vision. We also need to apply new ICT tools to accelerate the pace of agriculture development and to facilitate the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals before 2030”

RNCOS acts as your growth partner in all your business endeavours, be it product launching, geographic expansion, sales improvement, distributor/retailer tie-ups etc. We help make your business flourish by studying the market dynamics, collating with your business and devising the right strategies.

Download the white paper from this link: http://rncos.viewpage.co/Indian-ICT-Industry

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/TelecommunicationIT.htm